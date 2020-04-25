Welcome to our guide of Mechanics Tips, where you will find tips and advice to save money and keep your car in optimal conditions.

The elements that make the engine work are metallic and good lubrication is the key so that these metals do not wear out and maintain good performance.

Oil runs a long way inside the car’s engine and its function is vitally important to the car. Changing the oil at the recommended times is important.

Motor oil is for a car like blood for a human body and is key for the car’s engine to have a long and full life.

For this and many other things, it is recommended to use quality oils, oils that guarantee good lubrication, that give you reliability, longevity and the necessary protection for your engine.

Here we tell you 4 of the best oil brands for your engine-

AMSOIL

AMSOIL is an American company based in Superior, Wisconsin that primarily formulates and packages synthetic lubricants, fuel additives, and filters.

The company introduced several other synthetic lubricants that represented the first in the industry throughout the 1970s and early 1980s. AMSOIL provides specific motor oils, such as European Synthetic Motor Oil, which provides protection for European car and truck brands.

Castrol

Magazine Popular Mechanics named Castrol as consumers’ favorite motor oil brand in 2009

The types of motor oil Castrol offers include conventional Castrol GTX, Castrol for high mileage vehicles over 75,000 miles, Castrol Syntec, Castrol Syntec Blend and Castrol Edge.

Penzzoil

Pennzoil is an American oil company founded in Los Angeles, California in 1913.

Pennzoil offers a wide range of motor oils for different needs based on distance traveled and vehicle type. This brand also manufactures conventional oils and motor oil designed for vehicles with long distances traveled.

Mobile 1

Mobile 1 It has a line of different levels of engine oil, such as Mobil Extended Performance, Mobil Clean 7500, Mobil Clean 5000 and Mobil 1 High Mileage.

Mobil 1 is another brand of high-level motor oil.

