WhatsApp is by far the most widely used mobile messaging application in the world. But its web application, for the occasions when we want to ‘whatsapear’ from the PC, does not arouse the same enthusiasm.

So Unofficial clients for this platform multiply in all operating systems: In Linux, specifically, it is difficult to keep track of this class of applications, because several of those that achieved some fame at the time have stopped updating (and, of course, also working).

So, Whatsie and WhatsApp-Desktop are no longer with us. But fortunately, they have had quite capable substitutes for a while: Ketsie WhatsApp and WhatsDesk.

Ketsie WhatsApp

Ketsie WhatsApp is a WhatsApp desktop easy to use, with frequent updates, with a notification system that integrates wonderfully with the main Linux desktops, and that also offers a dark mode and screen lock alerts.

You can find its source code in a public Github repository, and install it using a Snap package, using the command “sudo snap install kesty-whatsapp” (It has ‘candidate’, ‘beta’ and ‘edge’ versions that we can install by adding modifiers to the previous command).

WhatsDesk

WhatsDesk is about a WhatsApp Web embedded within a light Electron application. It does not offer anything special, beyond support for the development of future plugins … but using it we will avoid some of the drawbacks of running WhatsApp from a browser (re-login after each cookie cleaning session, losing the tab between one tangle of idems, etc).

As in the case of the previous application, we can install WhatsDesk from the terminal using Snap packages, we will only have to enter the following command in a terminal: “sudo snap install whatsdesk”. It is also possible to install the .deb package, typical of Debian-based applications.

The #WhatsDesk source code is available in its creator’s repository, at GitLab.

Franz / Rambox

Another option to use WhatsApp in Linux outside the browser is turn to some of the multi-messaging apps that bring together different programs of this type (and sometimes other web services) in differentiated tabs. Like WhatsDesk, they are only interfaces that will facilitate the use of WhatsApp Web.

In this category we can find programs like Franz and Rambox. If in addition to WhatsApp you regularly use other communication tools Like Facebook Messenger, Google HangOuts, Telegram or Skype, both programs may be the most interesting for you.

Franz offers both .deb and AppImage packages on its website, while Rambox adds Snap and .rpm to both formats.