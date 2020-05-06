Before the Coronavirus health crisis, we would come out with news of phishing, malware or ransomware apps a week. But now, with so many companies and businesses around the world teleworking in addition to millions of students attending online classes, things are much more delicate. For this reason, having a well-protected computer becomes more necessary than ever, for which a good antivirus is essential, but which one to choose?

The OCU (Organization of Consumers and Users) has analyzed up to 23 antivirus programs for the Windows operating system and 9 for Apple’s macOS. And the final results have been that precisely two free programs are the best option.

The best antivirus for Windows according to the OCU

Although Windows is always protected with Windows Defender’s default antivirus, its quality is acceptable, and therefore the OCU recommends that if you use Microsoft’s OS, you install one of these programs, the best of which is Avira Free Security Suite: Provide “excellent protection against malware and phishing, both in real time and when manually searching for malicious software. It is also easy to use and gratuitous”.

According to the OCU all of them offer good protection against viruses, including ransomware. And they all share the same “but”: it fails to detect viruses on USB sticks when the computer has no internet connection.

The best antivirus for macOS according to the OCU

AVG Antivirus for Mac is the best of the 9 analyzed and is free. According to the report “it offers good protection against malware and excellent against phishing ”. In the section of things to improve, it should be noted that the help function is not up to it and, as in most of the antivirus analyzed, it fails to detect viruses on USB sticks when the computer does not have an internet connection. Otherwise it is the best option according to the Spanish organization.