These are the best and worst child car seats on the market

News

Enlarge

ACD June 7, 2021

The RACE has just presented the results of its analysis to 29 child seats and some of them are not as safe as they should be.

The Royal Automobile Club of Spain (RACE) has just presented the First European Report on Child Restraint Systems (SRI) of 2021 in which analyzes 29 models of child seats.

According to the RACE, the results are generally satisfactory, although none of the child seats has achieved the maximum score of five stars and five of them do not reach the rating of one star, the lowest.

5 of the 29 did not obtain the minimum score

In the same report, 18 of the 29 reach the four stars of general valuation, and another three have reached three stars, which supposes they exceed the regulatory requirements and shows, according to the RACE; what manufacturers have had higher standards to pass the tests of this European test when developing their products. “>

In the same report, 18 of the 29 reach the four stars of general valuation, and another three have reached three stars, which supposes they exceed the regulatory requirements and shows, according to the RACE; what manufacturers have had higher standards to pass the tests of this European test when developing its products.

Enlarge

Of the five seats that have barely reached a star rating, four of them have been due to toxic substances being found in their manufacture, while in one case the baby carrier was thrown from the base.

This will be the fine for not using or misplacing the child seat

This is the case of the baby carrier Chicco Kiros i-Size + Kiros i-Size Base in which, in the event of a serious accident, the minor is exposed to a high risk of injury. However, as recognized by the RACE, Chicco has reacted quickly and has replaced the Isofix base with an improved one.

Chair

Star rating

Babyzen Yoyo iZi Go Modular X1 i-Size by Besafe + iZi Modular i-Size Bas 4 Maxi-Cosi Tinca + Tinca Base 4 Stokke iZi Go Modular X1 i-Size by Besafe + iZi Modular i-Size Base 4 Maxi-Cosi Tinca 4 Babyzen Yoyo iZi Go Modular X1 i-Size by Besafe 4 Stokke iZi Go Modular X1 i-Size by Besafe 4 Besafe iZi Go Modular X1 i-Size 1 Besafe iZi Go Modular X1 i-Size + iZi Modular i-Size Base 1 Peg Perego Primo Viaggio Lounge + i-Size Base 4 Silver Cross Simplicity Plus + Simplifix Isofix Base 4 Maxi-Cosi Marble 4 Chicco Kiros i-Size 4 Silver Cross Simplicity Plus 4 Peg Perego Primo Viaggio Lounge 4 Chicco Kiros i-Size + Kiros i-Size Base 1 Peg Perego Primo Viaggio 360 3 Osann Oreo 360 ° 1 Swandoo Marie 2 1 Axkid One + 4 Axkid One 4 Cybex Pallas G i-Size 4 Recaro Salia Elite 3 Britax Römer Advansafix M i-Size 3 Cybex Solution S i-Fix 4 Joie i-Traver 4 Recaro Mako Elite 2 4

All the engine news in your email

You will receive in your email the latest news, news and tests of the motor world

Your email has been added to the list of recipients of our newsletter