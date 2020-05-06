In this crisis season there are many opportunities and offers that we can take advantage of

The idea of ​​paying a new car for several years may sound very promising, since monthly payments are reduced, but the interest may exceed or reach the original price of the car itself with the displacement of so many payments.

The desire to acquire a new car can be very large and can lead you to fall into long-term loans where you will pay many interests that can risk your financial stability.

You always have the option of acquiring a used car at a good price and in good condition, you just have to do the task of checking the car in depth to avoid surprises and bad times.

In this crisis season, many opportunities and offers are emerging that we must take advantage of if we have the financial resources. New study by iSeeCars.com makes things a little easier by offering a list of the best budget cars.

The website analyzed value versus average purchase price used for all different vehicle types, durability and safety, only choosing vehicles that earned at least four stars out of five from the NHTSA.

Here we leave the list of the best accessible cars.

Under $ 10,000

1.- Honda Civic 2012

Average car price: $ 9,406

2.- Honda Acord 2011

Average car price: $ 9,363

3.- Chevrolet Impala 2012

Average car price: $ 9,240

4.- Toyota Prius 2011

Average car price: $ 9,076

5.- Mazda Mazda6 2013

Average car price: & 9,534

Under $ 15,000

1.- Mazda Mazda6 2015

Average car price: $ 12,969

2.- Nissan Maxima 2014

Average car price: $ 13,190

3.- Honda Civic 2015 (Sedan)

Average car price: $ 13,432

4.- Honda Accord 2014

Average car price: $ 13,484

5.- Honda Civic (Coupe)

Average car price: $ 13,759

Under $ 20,000

1.- Acura MDX 2013

Average car price: $ 17,138

2.- Ford Expedition 2013

Average car price: $ 17,175

3.- Toyota Highlander 2013

Average car price: $ 18,239

4.- Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2012

Average car price: $ 18,270

5.- Dodge Durango

Average car price: $ 18,494

Best PickUp Trucks Under $ 20,000

1.- Toyota Tacoma 2012

Average car price: $ 18,963

2.- Toyota Tundra 2011

Average car price: $ 19,064

3.- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2013

Average car price: $ 19,937

