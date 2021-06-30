These are the benefits of the Rio de la Piedad-Calzada Ignacio Zaragoza Viaduct Bridge

CITY OF MEXICO.- The new vehicular bridge Viaducto Río de la Piedad-Calzada Ignacio Zaragoza, will generate a time saving of 15 minutes of journey in the section Circuito Interior – Zaragoza.

The work, which was inaugurated on June 27, will benefit around 42 thousand people per hour in the period of greatest demand, which is from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The vehicular bridge Río de la Piedad – Calzada Ignacio Zaragoza consists of 332 meters of section, in order that people who go to the state of Puebla, as well as to the surrounding municipalities of the State of Mexico, reduce their travel times.

In the first hours of the period of greatest demand, a capacity of around 3 thousand vehicles per hour is registered that use the Rio de la Piedad Viaduct bridge to the Ignacio Zaragoza road, it is expected to reach 3,600 vehicles.

During this period, there was a decrease of 30 minutes, usually recorded, to 10 minutes, considerably reducing the level of congestion in the Miguel Alemán Viaduct, Avenida 8 and Calzada Ignacio Zaragoza in the direction from west to east.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security will continue with a transit device to monitor travel times, speed and levels of congestion to ensure maximum use of the new infrastructure.

For this reason, the SSC invites motorists, who travel to the east of the capital, to use this new road alternative to reduce their travel times to their destination points.

