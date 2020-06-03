New research on more than 200,000 people has found thateat high-quality carbohydrates, like whole grains, is associated with alower risk of type 2 diabetes.

“It has been suggested that high carbohydrate consumption is associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes,” says research team leader Kim Braun of the Erasmus University Medical Center and Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. if this effect is different for high-quality carbohydrates and low-quality carbohydrates, which includerefined grains, sugary foods and potatoes “.

Braun presents these findings as part of Nutrition 2020 Live online, a virtual conference organized by the American Society for Nutrition (ASN).

Braun and colleagues analyzed data from three studies that followed health professionals in the United States over time. These included 69,949 women from the Nurses ‘Health Study, 90,239 women from the Nurses’ Health Study 2 and 40,539 men from the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. Together, the studies accounted for more than 4 million years of follow-up, during whichAlmost 12,000 cases of type 2 diabetes were documented.

The researchers observed a lower risk of type 2 diabetes when high-quality carbohydrates replaced thecalories from saturated fatty acids, monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats, animal proteins and plant proteins.

They also discovered thatreplace low-quality carbs with saturated fat, but not with other nutrients, was associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

“These results highlight the importance of distinguishing between carbohydrates from high and low quality sources when examining the risk of diabetes,” says Braun.similar studiesin people with diverse socioeconomic backgrounds, ethnicities, and ages it will give an idea of ​​how applicable these findings are to other groups. “

