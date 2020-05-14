The launch date for the first Volkswagen Group electric cars is approaching. With the entry of summer, the first units of the Volkswagen ID.3 are expected to reach the hands of their owners. And they will do it on an electric platform, the MEB, in which it has invested almost 5.5 million euros, which supports different types of vehicles and also batteries of various capacities: 55, 62 and 82 kWh. The initial supplier will be LG Chem with cells NCM 712, although it leaves the door open to other manufacturers and other more advanced chemicals.

This architecture will allow the Volkswagen Group to manufacture all kinds of models from it, from the compact utilities (with a modified platform) to the compact ones, the SUVs, the minivans and the large saloons. In all of them will use the same components, including the battery, which provides a wide economy of scale, crucial, according to the company, to make electric vehicles profitable.

One of the advantages offered by a flexible platform like this is the possibility of including batteries of different sizes and therefore with different capacities and autonomy. In this way, the Volkswagen Group, in each of the brands that compose it, will provide each of its models with a minimum autonomy or will be able to offer a series of mechanical variants They will differ in battery capacity and, in some cases, in engine power.

The PushEV website has analyzed in depth the technical characteristics of these batteries from its smallest component, the cell, to the final packaging. In total, the VAG group will have three different batteries all based on the same unit cell.

Configuration of the MEB platform batteries supplied by LG Chem to the VAG Group. Image: PushEV.com.

The cells of the MEB platform will be supplied by the Korean manufacturer LG Chem. This is the LGX E78 model cell that operates at a voltage of 3.65 V and has a unit capacity of 78 Ah. The weight of each one is 1,073 g and its gravimetric energy density is 265 Wh / kg. In its cathode have NCM 712 chemistry, that is to say, they are made with 70% nickel, 10% cobalt and 20% manganese.

From the cells, the packaging results in these three different batteries.

The smallest battery It is made up of 8 modules of 192 cells each, with a total weight of 206 kilograms. Has a total capacity of 55 kWh and useful of 52 kWh, which means that the recharging system can access 94% of it, keeping 6% hidden to avoid the degradation of deep discharges and full charges.

The medium battery It has one more module, a total of 9, which means a total of 216 cells and a weight of 232 kilograms. Its capacity is 62 kWh, of which 58 kWh are useful, again keeping 6% hidden from the owner’s eyes.

Finally the bigger battery it has 12 modules and 288 cells. Its weight is 309 kilograms, its gross capacity of 82 kWh and its useful capacity of 77 kWh, again 94% of the total.

Components of the Volkswagen Group batteries. Image: PushEV.com.

The company has designed a flexible production process so that cells from other manufacturers can be used in the future. SK Innovation will shortly begin production of NCM 811 chemistry pouches (80% nickel, 10% cobalt and 10% manganese) at its factory in Hungary. Other suppliers that Volkswagen also has are CATL and SDI Innovation, which will have separate battery factories in Europe. Cobalt-free LFP (lithium ferrophosphate) cells may also be used in electric cars based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform in the future.

