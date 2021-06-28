These are the bargains left by the Ibex 35 in the first half of the year

We search the Ibex 35 for the most undervalued companies by fundamental multiples and for this search we take the ratio best known and used by ordinary investors, the PER. Under this criterion, the best options, that is, the companies with the greatest upward potential are, how could it be otherwise, companies with a business in raw materials, such as ArcelorMittal, Acerinox, Repsol, companies in pro-cyclical sectors such as ACS, CIE Automotive , companies that are favored by the, not so distant, rate hike, such as Mapfre, BBVA, Caixabank and Bankinter.

Ibex 35 companies table

In the case of the banking sector, BBVA continues to advance in the market by having the backing of brokers such as JP Morgan and its potential in the Spanish stock market has also increased. In addition, after its approach to bitcoin, it has positioned itself as the first bank in the eurozone in which this cryptocurrency can be acquired in addition to taking advantage of the momentum of the possible rise in interest rates.

The same occurs with Bankinter, which is recovering on the Ibex 35 after the downward sessions at the beginning of this month of June. The company is also reinforced by the interest of investment funds that have improved their outlook on the market by going from negative to stable.

In addition, Telefónica sneaks in, a company that has been penalized for many semesters and that, based on its new strategic plan and its fundamentals, is clearly undervalued, and Indra, a technology business closely linked to public funds.

But if we really want to look for cheap companies by multiples, we should not stay only with the PER. A low profit ratio, when the expected growth of these profits is also low, null or even negative, is not indicating an undervaluation. Therefore, to locate cheap companies by results, we must add the variable PEG to our analysis. This ratio relates the PER with the CBA (growth in Earnings per share). If a company has a low PER and a high CBA (which is desired) the PEG will be very low and, therefore, the company will be clearly cheap by multiples.

Under this criterion, our list is again made up of Arcelor Mittal, Acerinox, Indra, Santander, Repsol, Mapfre, CIE Automotive, Telefónica and, furthermore, they are undervalued by PEG, Naturgy, Merlin Properties, BBVA and Inditex. All these companies are cheap by ratios, both by PER and by CBA and therefore we expect an upward path in the medium / long term.

And, finally, to reinforce our analysis we must also review the ratio of Equity, PVC, or ratio of Book Value or Book Value. That is to say, this multiple that relates the price to the funds contributed by the company’s shareholders, long-term financing and not due for the company. This indicator should not be used in sectors such as real estate or SOCIMIS, in which this accounting data does not provide relevant information (for these companies the correct thing to do would be to use the Net Value of their assets or NAV).

Well, in sectors where PVC analysis does work well, the companies most undervalued by this multiple in the Ibex 35 are, of course, banks, Sabadell, Caixabank, Santander, BBVA, Bankinter and an insurance company, Mapfre. Also undervaluation by book value for Arcelor Mittal, Repsol, Acerinox and Telefónica, thus achieving full undervaluation by our three criteria and, therefore, triple undervalued.