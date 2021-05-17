these are the award winners

MTV nominees for “Best Kiss” 0:48

(CNN) – The MTV Movie & TV Awards were handed out on Sunday, with Leslie Jones as host and Snoop Dogg as DJ of the night.

Scarlett Johansson was honored with the Generation Award for her many roles, including that of her upcoming film “Black Widow.” Sacha Baron Cohen received the Comedic Genius Award.

This is the complete list of nominees and winners.

BEST FILM

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

Promising Young Woman

“Soul”

«To All the Boys: Always and Forever» * WINNER

BEST PROGRAM

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

“Emily in Paris”

“The Boys”

«WandaVision» * WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” * WINNER

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Zendaya – “Malcolm & Marie”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A PROGRAM

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision” * WINNER

Elliot Page – “The Umbrella Academy”

Emma Corrin – “The Crown”

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You”

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” * WINNER

Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman 1984”

Jack Quaid – “The Boys”

Pedro Pascal – «The Mandalorian»

Teyonah Parris – «WandaVision»

BEST FIGHT

Wanda vs. Agatha – «WandaVision» * WINNER

Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront – “The Boys.”

Final Funhouse Fight – «Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)»

Final Fight – “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – “Outer Banks” * WINNER

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – «Killing Eve»

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – «Emily in Paris»

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – “Never Have I Ever”

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – «Bridgerton»

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Eric Andre – “Bad Trip”

Issa Rae – «Insecure»

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Leslie Jones – “Coming 2 America” ​​* WINNER

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash – “The Boys”

Ewan McGregor – “Birds of Prey”

Giancarlo Esposito – “The Mandalorian”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision” * WINNER

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

REVELATION ACTION

Antonia Gentry – “Ginny & Georgia”

Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris”

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Paul Mescal – “Normal People”

Regé-Jean Page – «Bridgerton» * WINNER

BEST FEAR PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss – “The Invisible Man”

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country”

Simona Brown – “Behind Her Eyes”

Victoria Pedretti – “The Haunting of Bly Manor” * WINNER

Vince Vaughn – “Freaky”

BEST COUPLE

Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo – “Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar”

Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan – “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” * WINNER

Pedro Pascal & Grogu / Baby YodA – «The Mandalorian»

Lily Collins & Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris”

Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”