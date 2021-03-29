These are the artists who will perform at the 2021 Grammys

Grammy 2021: Bruno Mars asks to be allowed to sing 1:41

(CNN) – It’s official: Taylor Swift, BTS, and Billie Eilish are among those performing at the 2021 Grammys.

The Recording Academy said Sunday that the artists will “come together, even if they are still apart” for the awards show on March 14. The ceremony, which celebrates the best of music, was postponed on January 31 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The full list of artists also includes:

Bad Bunny Black Pumas Cardi B Brandi Carlile DaBaby Doja Cat Mickey Guyton Haim Brittany Howard Miranda Lambert Lil Baby Dua Lipa Chris Martin John Mayer Megan Thee Stallion Maren Morris Post Malone Roddy Ricch Harry Styles

The only nominated artist missing from the ranks is Beyoncé, who has nine nominations this year.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is scheduled to host the event.