Jojo, one of the characters in the musical ‘Across the universe’, already told us: “in difficult times, music is the only thing that scares away demons.” And he is not without reason. During the first week and a half of quarantine for the coronavirus, we have seen thousands of people singing ‘I will resist’ on the balconies, meeting (by video calls) with various voices and instruments and composing songs that speak of the nightmare we are facing.

This last point is the one we address today in Epik. More and more musicians from their homes have gathered the creativity that characterizes them and have used quarantine as inspiration for their lyrics. This is the case of well-known singers such as Jorge Drexler, Bejo or Sofía Ellar … But there have also been many other artists who were in the shadows until their works went viral on social networks.

Jorge Drexler

The same day that the Uruguayan singer had to cancel his tour, he published a song called ‘Elbow to Elbow’. “Hugs and kisses given calmly will return”, begins the melancholic work of Jorge Drexler.

Bono, member of U2

He has provisionally titled it ‘Let your love be known’ and dedicated it to the Italians, the Irish who, like them, had to live the famous Saint Patrick’s Day in the shade, and the health workers who fight every day to save the situation.

Stay Homas

Probably the hitherto unknown group that has earned the most success. These three Barcelonans share a flat and go out to their terrace every day to make their confinement more enjoyable. In three voices and to the rhythm of reggae, ‘Stay Homas’ humorously reminds us that we have to stay home despite the fact that we want to see our friends.

Late Motiv Litus

After the first program of ‘Late Motiv’ at home, Litus, singer and guitarist of the ‘late night’ band, delighted us with a creative version of ‘Resistiré’ by the dynamic duo.

Ángeles Muñoz, singer of Camela

The mythical song ‘When love sets sail’ has also suffered the consequences of the coronavirus.

Bejo

The Canary rapper has titled the theme ‘Party on the terrace’ to set us, at least as much as we can, despite the circumstances. In addition, Bejo has indicated that he will donate the income he gets from the song on YouTube to fight the pandemic.

Stick Syrup

Pau Donés, singer of Jarabe de Palo, admitted that he had written this unpublished song called ‘Los Ángeles dressing in White’ for his own fight against cancer. However, it has decided to publish it now to give voice to all those who are facing the coronavirus.

Sofía Ellar and Álvaro Soler

Along with Álvaro Soler, Sofía Ellar has once again surprised her followers on Instagram with a sweet voice and emotional lyrics about this global pandemic. “Now Madrid dresses us like a ghost,” he points out in this song called ‘Barrer a casa’. “

Marlon

Marlon, another of the Spanish groups of the moment, has shared one of the most positive lyrics to overcome the coronavirus. Together we are stronger / To close this wound / So that the monster does not win the game “.

Emilio Aragon

Ichi, the daughter of Emilio Aragón known on Instagram as @yoguichimum, has published an emotional song in which her father sings under the name of Bebo San Juan. “From my family to all of yours”, he points out to introduce the topic called ‘If you were here’.

Vanesa Martin

The singer joins the songs due to the coronavirus with an emotional song in which she fills everyone with hope. In addition, in a video that has been uploaded on YouTube, not only does she appear singing; We also see dozens of images of the toilets that fight the pandemic every day.

Mr. Cumbia

He was not world famous, but his work called ‘La cumbia del coronavirus’ has led him to stardom. And being frank, not precisely because of the artistic creativity of its melody or its lyrics. He only needed the happy rhythm of cumbia and a letter with which we all feel identified to be one of the greatest viral phenomena in the quarantine: it has more than 5 million reproductions. It must be granted that he was ahead of events, since he published it in January of this year.

Yofrangel

Something similar to the previous phenomenon: it is not that it is characterized by the most creative lyrics, but the fact that the Dominican sings what he calls “neighborhood music” in a video clip guided by painkillers and hallucinogens, has made him achieve almost 7 million views.