these are the areas where you can see

This Wednesday, May 26, 2021, there will be a lunar eclipse, although this event cannot be enjoyed worldwide. But, in addition, it happens that there will also be a Super moon that it can be seen from anywhere on Earth. But before explaining how and where to see these two astronomical events, let’s explain what is a lunar eclipse and what is a supermoon.

Eclipses can be classified in several ways: Sun or Moon; total or partial and, sometimes, penumbral eclipses are also spoken of. But let’s talk about this week’s total lunar eclipse. The lunar eclipses They occur when the Earth is placed between the Sun and the Moon. When sunlight shines on the Earth, it creates a shadow that makes the Moon disappear. Sometimes it is very dim and only dims the brightness of the Moon a little; so they are known as penumbral eclipses. However, as we said, the lunar eclipse of May 26 will be total. That is, the shadow of the Earth will cover the Moon completely. Although it will only be visible in some areas.

And what is a supermoon? To our inexperienced eyes, a supermoon is not much different from a normal full moon; maybe it looks a little brighter, but little more. Although the term is made up, it is clear why some full moons are called supermoons. This has to do with perigee, that is, the moment when our satellite is closest to the center of the Earth. Also, this supermoon in May will be the largest in 2021. And it will look red.

Where to see the lunar eclipse?

This lunar eclipse cannot be seen from Spain; but some of its phases can be enjoyed from America, the Pacific, Oceania and Asia, as indicated on its website by the National Geographic Institute (IGN). The following map shows the places where this eclipse of May 26 will be visible in all its phases and in some of its phases.

IGN

The total eclipse will last about 15 minutes, between 06:11 and 06:25 Mexico City time

The total eclipse will last about 15 minutes, while it can be seen for 3 hours and 7 minutes. In twilight it will be 5 hours and 2 minutes and it will start around 8:48 UTC; that is, the 3:48 Mexico City time the Moon will begin to get into the shadow that the Earth projects. At 04:44 Mexico City time it will begin to enter the darkest area and will be fully in by 06:11. From that moment, and until 06:25, you can enjoy the total lunar eclipse. Also, it will look reddish.

So you can see

For the unfortunate people, that is, for those who do not live in the areas where the total lunar eclipse can be seen, too they will be able to observe our satellite; but in streaming.

Luckily for the others, the Griffith Observatory has prepared a video to follow the lunar eclipse live. You have to take into account the time difference to be able to enjoy this eclipse. If in Mexico it will begin to be seen around 06:11 local time; on Spain will be around 13:11 Spanish peninsular time.

This is the video to follow the lunar eclipse live:

