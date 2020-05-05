The companies showed for the first time images of what future applications will be like

The application will notify you if you have been in contact with someone infected.

Apple and Google showed for the first time images of what future applications that governments around the world will create for their cell phone operating systems to track social contacts and cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two companies, which last week opened their technology to certain software developers, published this Monday a series of images in which you can see on the screen of a mobile what these applications will be like when the user opens them, when they notify you that you have been in contact with someone infected or when they test positive for the coronavirus themselves.

Apple and Google also took the opportunity to remember some of the guides that developers should follow, such as how applications They will not be able to access any type of geolocation, which must be created by organizations linked to governments and that must request permission from the user to send or receive notifications.

The two firms surprised in early April with an unprecedented alliance in a highly competitive environment in the tech industry by revealing that they were working together on a project to use people mobility data in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea is to take advantage of the ubiquity of operating systems for Apple cell phones with iOS and Google with Android to collect and make available to health authorities around the world data on mobility and contacts between individuals to better monitor and predict coronavirus infections.

The new API, however, will allow seamless communication between Android and iOS with the idea that the official applications created by the different health authoritiess can be downloaded on both iOS and Android and the information they collect can be added regardless of the computer language of each device.

So, if a person comes into contact with another who has tested positive or who has tested positive for coronavirus after the interaction, you can receive a notice on your phone and undergo quarantine to determine if infection occurred.

