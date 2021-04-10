These are the actors nominated for the Oscars 2021

During 2020, the world of cinema went through one of the worst crises in its history. The industry came to a complete halt for nine months. The immediate effect was a drastic change, the consequences of which are still debated. But the show must continue and the Oscars are preparing to celebrate cinematographic achievements, even in a situation similar to the one we are experiencing today and that will surely mark us forever.

Furthermore, 2021 has been a controversial year. The films had to face distribution problems and closed theaters. Also to the mood of the public and the conflicts between voting unions. As if that wasn’t enough, they became the center of an inevitable discussion about political correctness and today’s great debates.

All the actors nominated for the Oscars 2021

In the end the best Oscar-nominated actors, the situation is even weirder. The list embodies a difficult year on a cultural and social level. Will the Academy award the award based on the heated atmosphere? Let’s run through the options.

Chadwick Boseman for ‘The Mother of the Blues’

The nearly ten-minute monologue of Boseman’s character in Wolfe’s film wowed critics from the get-go. It was a careful tribute to the work on which the feature film is based, and a journey through systemic racism.

By the time the actor’s surprise death made headlines, his participation in the film was already considered one of the best of 2020. So it was not entirely disconcerting that Netflix insisted on his candidacy for the Oscars.

He did it, in addition, not from the tribute, but from a promotion based on the quality of the actor’s performance. The result? An awkward debate about a deserved posthumous award, but perhaps not entirely convenient in a year like 2021.

In favor:

Chadwick Boseman’s performance certainly sustains the vindictive tone of Wolfe’s story. Far removed from his light-hearted record as a superhero, Boseman demonstrated his capacity for deep drama.

From his portrayal of pure ambition to the gut-wrenching pain of exclusion, the actor was surprisingly versatile. Also for his ability to endow his character with a neat dimension of analysis on discrimination. All under the rhythm of a dense and emotional film, surrounded by an exemplary choral cast.

Against:

It is likely that the Oscars have considered that the mere nomination is a posthumous tribute to the figure of Boseman. For decades, the discussion about awarding the Oscar after the death of the nominated actor has been complicated and unanswered. Out of seven actors who have achieved the rare honor, only two have so far achieved it. In a tough year, voters may be leaning towards an actor who represents the industry’s efforts to survive.

Anthony Hopkins for ‘The Father’

Strongest Oscar-nominated actor with a jaw-dropping performance that dazzled at the Sundance Film Festival. His interpretation of a man facing mental decline It has been considered by critics as a symbol of the current uncertainty. Nearly thirty years after raising the statuette for his role as Hannibal Lecter, Hopkins tops several of the winner lists.

In favor:

The center of one of the traditional dramas that the Academy loves so much, Hopkins also heads a film of enormous evocative power. The Father has been praised for wearing all kinds of resources to dialogue with the public about old age and fear of the future.

Topics that, of course, are especially sensitive today. It is more than likely that his long and respectable career will also play in favor of the actor, in a year of tribute to cinema as an industry.

Against:

The film has had a poor distribution. As if that weren’t enough, there is some criticism about the possibility that, again, a traditional drama will achieve another of the Oscars.

A discussion that began several years ago and that in 2021 reaches its peak. The Academy is also likely to take a less conservative option in a year full of debates on gender and racism.

Gary Oldman, ‘Mank’

By dint of talent and curious artistic decisions, Gary Oldman’s is one of the Oscar-nominated actors with one of the most amazing careers in cinema. His performance as the cynical and alcoholic Herman J. Mankiewicz surprised critics with his ability to reflect ambition and vulnerability.

This tragic Hollywood hero became an outcast, a faceless star, and a hostage to the myth he helped forge. And Goldman shows it with a careful display of dark and gray facets of all his inner suffering.

In favor:

Mank is a lavish film, with an impeccable staging that gives Goldman enough space to show his full potential. That, despite the fact that Fincher is not a director interested in his characters. But this time. there is a special interest in analyzing Mank and his inner world.

There is a display of visual resources that the director uses to reflect on the character’s fear and anguish. And Goldman transforms all that attention into a prodigious and lively performance.

Against:

Oddly enough, Mank’s build sometimes detracts from Oldman’s character. Despite the fact that Fincher gives him enormous interest and space, the display of camera movements and script winks work against him. In addition, the same Mank (quarrelsome, excessive and alcoholic) borders on over acting several times. One of the most common criticisms of the film.

Riz Ahmed for ‘Sound of Metal’

He may seem like a minor contender on a list of big names for the 2021 Oscars, but Ahmed’s performance has caused a sensation. At the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, the way in which the actor created the connotation about the deafness of his character through introspection was astonishing.

Quite an act of boldness when it seemed that the natural option was a certain dramatic and regretful air. Instead, the character becomes the embodiment of a tribute to music. A modern Beethoven filled with a radiant capacity to move.

In favor:

Over the past few weeks, the film has grown in popularity with voters considerably. Particularly striking is the way in which Ahmed (hitherto typecast in ethnic roles) creates a timeless and brilliant character.

The character, Ruben, is full of pain, anguish and bewilderment, but also of talent. Ahmed manages to combine everything into a solid and deep performance that baffles and excites.

Against:

There was criticism of the fact Ahmed built a character based on intuition. The actor did not rely on the experiences of people with disabilities similar to those of his character. In a particularly critical year on inclusion, this could be a problem.

Steven Yeun for ‘Minari’

This sensitive story about emigration is also a plea for difference. And its actors have given the general public the opportunity to approach oriental cinema in an almost natural way. The breaking of prejudice about films on similar subjects is perhaps the highest foundation of this little-great film. And especially, Lee Isaac Chung’s performance astonishes with its powerful and respectful quality, alien to stereotype and deeply emotional.

In favor:

Minari faces the problem of being the movie that takes the most effort in the voter marketing campaign. But still, he has several things going for himr. Lee Isaac Chung triumphed at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and is also a critical sentimental favorite. There is a general opinion about the symbolic power of his character and the film in which he participates. Taken together, all of this can work for you.

Against:

Being a virtual stranger in a Duel of the Titans, which includes Netflix’s aggressive campaign for nominated films.

More on this topic