These are the activities that help prevent dementia, according to a study

A study carried out at the University College of London has identified a series of intellectual and leisure activities that can help prevent dementia in old age.

The first author of the study, Pamela Almeida-Meza explained in statements to Daily Mail that “in the fight against dementia, it is well established that certain modifiable risk factors such as cardiovascular health and the management of depression are essential for prevention.”

“However, our new findings contribute to the evidence showing that, in addition to this, we can provide our brains the ability to tolerate harm while retaining function by choosing to participate in an enjoyable lifestyle, “explains Almeida-Meza.

The authors investigated the role of a range of activities in dementia risk by following more than 8,000 people over 50 for a period of up to 15 years.

They analyzed 13 leisure activities and their influenceSix were considered ‘intellectuals’ and included hobbies, reading the newspaper, using a mobile phone or surfing the internet.

Seven activities were considered ‘social’ And they included things like being a member of a sports club, going on vacation, socializing with friends, and volunteering.

Most of the participants (70%) said that they regularly perform between two and four intellectual activities. Only 3% of the participants reported that they did not participate in any intellectual leisure activities and 4% said that they did all six activities.

Almeida-Meza said doing more activities increased a person’s protection. For each additional activity, the risk of dementia was reduced by 9%. And specifically, reading the newspaper and using a mobile phone reduce the risk by 21 and 20%, respectively.

The full findings are published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

The list of activities

Intellectual activities:

Read newspapers;

Have a hobby;

Using the mobile phone;

Using the Internet or email;

Attending art or music groups;

Belonging to a cultural group.

Social activities: