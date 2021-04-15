These are the 8 best murder and psycho series on Netflix

If you’re willing to go head-to-head with evil, let us show you the way on Netflix.

It is evident the admiration of the human being by gender of terror and the Police genre, currently much more since the recommended series true crime are sweeping the main streaming platforms, as is the case of Netflix. The amount of Real cases that are being investigated again, here we will talk about some totally recommended, and the curiosity that these terrifying facts provoke in our mind are some of the reasons why we adore murder series and psychopaths.

Be very attentive to the following lines, because we are going to shed you the most mind-blowing cases from psycho killers, where their victims number in the dozens, and where the police are usually one step behind these individuals. Learn why fascination what they cause us, what are their motivations and let yourself be carried away by the huge amount of contents that we have available in Netflix.

Netflix’s most ruthless killers are on this list

You can’t help but shudder with Real cases, as in The Alcàsser case, or bite the bullet with one of the most surprising and unexpected series In recent times, the call To cats or touch them.

I am a killer

Under this strict title, which does justice to what we will see when we begin to watch the first chapter, we will have the opportunity to discover a series that does not beat around the bush, obviously it will not show you explicit scenes, and I doubt very much that you would want to see them, and that it will tell us, in first person, which is the story that reveals itself behind different assassins and the motivations that led them to end the lives of dozens of people.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 20 Average duration: 45 minutes

To cats or touch them

Any detail that I want to reveal to you to explain slightly what this television series is about, would be a unnecessary gutting and the elimination of surprise factor, so I will try to be almost neutral. Let’s say that the title of this work, which is tremendously strange, is the excuse that has been taken since the production of the series to tell us a investigation that arose from a internet forum, blessed invention, and that started from a series of creepy videos, uncovering various murders already an unconventional killer.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 3 Average duration: 60 minutes

Night Stalker

The story of Richard Ramirez, which surely does not sound bad to you, is one of the best known in the dark history of crimes committed in North American territory. On this occasion, we will travel to hell itself, located in the city of The Angels, where the character and serial killer in question saw fit to terrorize his population in the the 80’s. We will be able to observe how the police action, how the investigation was clear who was called Night Stalker, and how a citizen was in charge of lighting the wick of his detention.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 4 Average duration: 50 minutes

Mindhunter

Can’t make a series list that include killers and psychopaths not including one of the masterpieces of the world seriéfilo of the last decades, of the hand of the great David Fincher. This fiction series will show us the the beginning of one of the key procedures for the pursuit of future serial killers, which came to be known as psychological profiles. During its two seasons, it seems that we will not be lucky to have more at the moment, the series will show us as a FBI group will conduct a series of interviews with famous killers, such as Charles Manson, Ed Kemper or Richard Speck.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 19 Average duration: 45 minutes

Who Killed Sara?

That there is life outside the commercial circuit of the United States is something unquestionable and that it has been able to be endorsed in this internet era and streaming platforms, such as Netflix. This series, of production mexican, invites us to question the past, present and future of various characters, all based on the Sara’s murder, the sister of Alex, who was declared guilty of his murder, but that he will seek, by all means necessary, bring out the truth about Sara’s death.

Year: 2021Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 40 minutes

The Alcàsser case

New tracks and one new research will retake one of the most notorious cases at the end of the last century in Spain. The discovery of corpses of three young men, Míriam, Toñi and Desirée, will unleash a media storm in our country, with so many conspiracy theories as one can imagine, and it will bring out the darker side of the human being, represented in the main suspects, Antonio Angles and Miguel Ricart. The first is on the run from justice, while the second has served 21 years in prison and is again among us.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 5Average duration: 60 minutes

Making a murderer

Another of the great Netflix gems, and that has been erased from our memory as the years passed and productions buried it in oblivion, shows us a documentary series what does the imprisonment of Steven Avery, accused of sexual assault and attempted murder, who after being released from prison is arrested again for another alleged murder. This series was shot over the course of 10 years, between New York and Wisconsin, and shows us the cruelty of the American judicial system.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 20 Average duration: 60 minutes

Confessed murderer

The story of Henry lee lucas I could give for more than one documentary, but, this time, Netflix wanted to tell the interiorities of a narrative that implies the confession of hundreds of murders, by Lucas himself, whose case turned an entire nation like the United States upside down. It seems that confession is the end of the murderer, but researchers outside the law they question his testimony and threaten to uncover some secrets about Henry’s arrest and the work of the police.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 5Average duration: 50 minutes

