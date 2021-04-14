These are the 6 best fruits to lose weight and keep it off



Adequate fruit consumption is key to weight loss: they improve digestion, are satiating, low in calories and fight sweet cravings.

Without a doubt, fruits are one of the greatest gifts of nature. They are the healthiest and most perfect snack: they are full of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fiber and other nutrients that support any balanced diet focused on weight loss. The fruit is also generally low in calories and high in fiberIn fact, various specialists have proven that eating fruit is related to a lower body weight and a lower risk of suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and heart disease.

According to the World Health Organization, it is essential to consider the consumption of 5 servings of 80 grams of assorted fruits and vegetables per day. It is a habit that reduces the risk of serious health problems, improves digestion, fills us with energy and strengthens the immune system. In fact, there are several studies in which it has been shown that eating certain types of fruit accelerates weight loss. Based on this, we undertook the task of compiling the 6 variants of fruits that cannot be missing in any plan focused on losing weight.

1. Grapefruit

Grapefruit is the quintessential fruit for weight loss, it is full of benefits and nutrients that accelerate the metabolism. It is very rich in water, half a piece contains only 39 calories and provides 65% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C, it is also associated with good amounts of vitamin A. These two vitamins are known to act as powerful antioxidants with great benefits for weight lossIn addition, grapefruits are one of the lowest glycemic index foods, which means that they release sugar into the bloodstream more slowly. In fact, a study found that following a diet based on the consumption of low glycemic index foods, It is the perfect measure not only to lose weight, to maintain it! The truth is that there are many scientific references that support the weight loss benefits of eating grapefruit. According to a study carried out in 85 obese people, eating grapefruit or drinking grapefruit juice before meals for 12 weeks reduces daily caloric intake, in addition the participants decreased 7.1% in body weight and had better cholesterol levels. To make matters worse a recent review found that consuming grapefruit has the power to reduce body fat, waist circumference and blood pressure. So now you know when you feel hungry and you don’t know what to eat, a grapefruit will be the perfect light snack.

2 apples

Apples contain everything the body needs to lose weight, although they stand out for their low caloric intake and exceptional fiber content: with 116 calories and 5.4 grams of fiber for a piece of large apple. In addition to its great benefits for digestive and cardiovascular health, apples have been found to promote weight loss. There is a very interesting study in this regard carried out in women who were divided into three groups: the first consumed three apples per day, the second three pears and the third three oatmeal cookies per day (the three schemes represented the same caloric value) for 10 weeks. The findings showed that apples are the best snack for weight loss, the group that ate apples lost 2 pounds (0.91 kg) and the group of pears 1.6 pounds (0.84 kg), while the weight of the oatmeal group did not change. While there are many references that endorse the benefits of apples in weight loss, its greatest quality is that they represent the perfect combination of a low calorie food with great satiating power. Integrating them into the daily diet is very useful to avoid overeating and control cravings for sweet foods. Best of all, apples are incredibly versatile and can be enjoyed in a variety of ways.

3. Berries

Not only are the berry family incredibly delicious, they are some of the most nutritious and medicinal fruit variants out there. Its consumption is related to wonderful health benefits that are associated with its powerful antioxidants, which are key to reducing the risk of disease and have great anti-inflammatory potential. In addition, berries such as blackberries, raspberries, blueberries and strawberries, are very low in calories, some examples: 1/2 cup (74 grams) of blueberries contains only 42 calories; one cup (152 grams) of strawberries contains less than 50 calories. To which it is impossible not to add its exceptional content of vitamins, minerals and fiber. There are references in which it has been proven that berries are a food of great satiating capacity, in fact a small study found that people who consumed a 65 calorie berry snack ate less food at a later meal than those who received sweets with the same amount of calories. As if that were not enough, eating berries benefits other aspects of health: it reduces cholesterol levels, balances blood glucose, protects cardiovascular health and beautifies the skin.

4. Stone fruits

Stone fruits are a true treasure that is not always as valued as it should be. They are characterized by being seasonal variants, their composition is a fleshy exterior and bone inside, there are varied and delicious alternatives: peaches, nectarines, plums, cherries and apricots. Stone fruits are low in GI, low in calories, and rich in nutrients like vitamins C and A, making them great for people trying to lose weight. One medium peach (150 grams) contains 58 calories and two small plums (120 grams) or four apricots (140 grams) have only 60 calories Perfect for losing weight and killing hunger! Best of all, they can be consumed in many ways: in juices, smoothies, salads, healthy jellies, with oatmeal or simply as the most practical and healthy snack.

5. Kiwi

Kiwis are small, somewhat exotic fruits characterized by their brown skin and bright green or yellow flesh with small black seeds. They are refreshing with an acidic rock and very rich in nutrients, they are an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin E, folic acid and fiber, and they have important health benefits. In fact, there is a study that supports its full potential, 41 people with prediabetes ate two golden kiwis per day for 12 weeks. They experienced higher levels of vitamin C, a reduction in blood pressure, and a 1.2 inch (3.1 cm) reduction in waist circumference Marvelous! In addition, there are other references that endorse the additional benefits of kiwi to control sugar, high cholesterol and also support intestinal health, all these qualities increase weight loss. They are also a low glycemic fruit, making them a great addition to any weight loss plan. They are very rich in dietary fiber that fills them with benefits for digestive and intestinal health, promotes proper waste elimination and is very satiating.

6. Melon

Melons are low in calories and high in water content, which makes them very weight loss friendly. Just 1 cup (150-160 grams) of cantaloupe provides a modest 46 to 61 calories depending on the type of melon and its degree of maturity. In addition, melons are very low in calories, rich in fiber, potassium and antioxidants, such as vitamin C, beta-carotene and lycopene. Experts recommend consuming fruits with a high water content to lose weight faster, which is related to their satiating potential and their ability to eliminate retained fluids. Bet on consuming a couple of slices of melon at any craving, this popular summer fruit naturally increases hydration levels and speeds up metabolism.

