These are the 5 things you did not know about Mon Laferte!

These are some things that you did not know about Mon Laferte, so be prepared because if you consider yourself a loyal fan of Mon Laferte, today you will realize that there were some secrets that you did not know at all about the singer. We start!

His real name… Can you guess? Actually, Mon Laferte is called Norma Monserrat Bustamante Laferte, hence the word “Mon”, an abbreviation of Monserrat, from which we can deduce that from her two names, her favorite is probably Monserrat.

The talented singer is 38 years old! The reality is that nothing is noticeable, she was born on May 2 but 1983 and she is not only passionate about music issues as she has shown in her years of experience in the music industry, managing to win great prizes, and captivate millions of hearts, but also loves painting.

She is a clear example that when you have a dream you should do it, at this moment the story of the movie, “Coco” comes to my mind a lot. Do you remember when little Miguel ran away from home to go to play contests in the little town? where did you live? When did he do everything to have that fabulous guitar and be able to show his musical talent or just enjoy an illegal gig according to what his family mistakenly thought?

Well, something like that happened to Mon Laferte as a child, she as a girl, ran away from her house to be able to go sing at a paruqe of Quinta Vergara in Viña del Mar in Chile. Many people had the privilege of hearing his voice before it was known.

Mon Laferte also loves animals very much. He currently has two cats, apparently they are his favorite pet.