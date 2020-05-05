Sedane vehicles have been displaced, there are almost no people who want to buy a car in this category. The current market in the automotive industry is more focused on SUVs, these models have been increasing their sales in an impressive way, leaving sedan and minivan cars behind.

SUV or crossover models are at their peak. In 2017 alone, 40% of car sales in the United States were destined for this type of vehicle, Business Insider reported, making it not only a trend in car purchases, but a preference by American drivers.

This does not mean that sedane cars are bad or ugly, there are models that are excellent in any test. Still his sales are not what they were some years ago.

There are also cars that are underrated, in some cases almost forgotten, and are actually very attractive cars.

Here are 5 of the most underrated sedans of 2020.

Kia Stinger

The KIA Stinger comes in 2 versions, the Stinger and Stinger Premium.

The Stinger Premium, featuring a dual-turbocharged 3.3-liter in-line 6-cylinder V6 GT or GT2 engine option, produces 365 horsepower (hp) and 376 pound-feet of torque and offers a combined 22 mpg gas mileage. .

While the standard Stinger is at a starting price of almost $ 34,000, the Stinger Premium can go as high as $ 51,000.

Photo: Kia

NIssan Versa

This Nissan model has the lowest starting price of any sedan in the United States.

It’s averaging 40 highway miles per gallon (mpg), it has a roomy trunk, and while the rear seat is a bit smaller this year, my 5-foot-9-inch frame fits right in there.

Under the hood is a small 1.6-liter engine with 122 hp and 114 pound-feet of torque, mated to a standard five-speed or continuously variable manual transmission.

Photo: Nissan

Volkswagen Passat

The Volkswagen Passat (VW) is a spacious midsize sedan with a luxurious interior and many features that come standard, and you should consider if you’re looking for such a car.

This car offers a combination of sportiness and comfort, a large rear seat and trunk, a reasonable starting price and excellent safety ratings.

Photo: Volkswagen

Mazda 6

This Mazda6 features an attractive design, an almost luxurious interior and class-leading driving dynamics.

Its clean designs and quality materials give the 6’s cabin a premium feel while that was lacking in previous-generation Mazda models.

Photo: Mazda

Jaguar XE

The Jaguar XE is a small sports sedan, and a recent mid-cycle upgrade gave it an extra dose of style.

The XE is as competent as its Teutonic competition, with driving dynamics that shine whether you drive slowly or not.

Photo: Shutterstock

