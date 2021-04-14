These are the 5 most powerful Android smartphones of March according to AnTuTu

These are the 5 most powerful smartphones of March.

Today we can find a multitude of high-end phones on the market and choosing between one or the other is not really easy since practically all share the same specifications.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor has become the most powerful chip today and if we add to that the impressive figures of 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, what we get are really amazing smartphones.

However, there are other variables than those indicated for a smartphone to obtain a higher score than another in tests as popular as AnTuTu and it is that it would not be the first time that a mobile device has better performance than another with the same characteristics. All of the above, Do you want to know which were the most powerful smartphones of last March according to AnTuTu? Here they are.

ASUS ROG Phone 5 – 731,376 points

ASUS ROG Phones have always topped the list of most powerful smartphones and is not for less. Oriented to the “gaming” market, these devices do not lack anything as we can see when we take a look at the technical specifications of the new ASUS ROG Phone 5.

6.8-inch AMOLED screen with 144 Hz refresh rate, Full HD + resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 12/8/16 and 18 GB of RAM and 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charge.

iQOO 7 – 724,333 points

There are a number of little-known Chinese manufacturers in Spain, and those responsible for launching this iQOO 7 are one of them. However, if it hadn’t been for the ASUS ROG Phone 5, this terminal right now would top the list of the most powerful smartphones of 2021.

Snapdragon 888 accompanied by an Adreno 660 GPU and two versions of 8 and 12 GB DDR5 RAM as well as two versions of 128 and 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. Despite being a stranger in our country, he is a real brown beast.

Xiaomi Mi 11 – 710,572 points

The Xiaomi Mi 11 was the first smartphone on the market to mount the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor so obviously it was going to be on this list and there is no doubt that it is one of the best high-end phones on the market as we already announced in our analysis.

The Mi 11 is willing to show us that Xiaomi is at the level of the best players in this league. It is a phone for the premium segment that stands out for having an excellent screen, a neat design and extreme power. All this, accompanied by a photographic system that complies, even without reaching the level of its rivals; and of a software that gets to subtract more than what it contributes

Know more: Xiaomi Mi 11

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – 673,108 points

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is also on the list of most powerful devices, albeit with a catch. As you know, Samsung markets two versions of this device with different processors. As well, this is the version with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 from the United States and South Korea, since the version with Exynos is much less powerful.

Nonetheless, Samsung has managed to pull out of its sleeve a high-end mobile free of defects or compromises. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is, indeed, worthy of that surname, for offering the best of the best without failing in practically nothing, and solving all those faults present in the previous edition of this series.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

OPPO Find X3 Pro – 672,605 points

OPPO’s growth is worthy of study. Despite being a really well-known company, there is no doubt that it has been the manufacturer with the highest growth especially thanks to the fall of Huawei in western markets.

Terminals like the OPPO Find X3 Pro are to blame for this and it is that honestly, this device lacks absolutely nothing, neither in specifications, camera nor in design.

