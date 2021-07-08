These are the 5 most common in the world

Every July 8 is celebrated World Allergy Day, date proposed by the World Health Organization (WHO) where it seeks to raise awareness about the importance of treating allergies and educate more about diseases of this type.

Organizations of health indicate that between 400 and 600 million of people around the world seem some allergyThis places this condition as one of the most common on the entire planet.

What is an allergy?

If I suddenly sneeze it’s a sign that I have an allergy? Not necessarily, although it is a signal to be alert.

Allergy is the method with which our body show us rejection towards a specific substance such as certain food, medicine, animal hair, etc.

An allergy is usually an answer excessive to the substance in question.

Allergies can be inherited from our parents or grandparents, even older ancestors.

Among the five most common allergies in the world are: Allergy to mites Allergy to pollen Allergy to animal hair Allergy to insect bites (mainly bees) Allergy to mold

Of all of them, in Mexico allergy What is more frequent is certain foods such as strawberries or nuts.

Illnesses caused by allergies

Allergies can occur beyond a simple sneeze when entering contact with reactive stimulus, asthma and allergic rhinitis are diseases that occur due to allergies and are usually the most frequent.

WHO calculations report that some 300 million people all over the world suffer from asthma, and just over 80% of this number also have pathologies such as rhinitis.

Common symptoms of allergies

These are the most common symptoms of allergies:

Skin redness Breathing problems Nasal congestion Reflux Swelling of the lips, tongue and throat Sneezing Cough

