These are the 5 foods richest in calcium and that are not milk



Sardines are rich in calcium and also provide omega-3s.

Photo: Lola Rudolphi / Pixabay

Calcium is a mineral that your body needs to keep bones strong. and carry out many important functions. While milk is one of the rich sources of calcium, this nutrient is found in many foods.

The Harvard Nutrition Source notes that calcium also plays an important role in blood clotting, helps muscles contract, and regulates heart rhythms and normal nerve functions.

A cup of milk provides 299 mg of calcium which is equivalent to 23% of the daily value. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) indicate that recommended daily intake of calcium for children four years and older is 1300 mg and for adults is 1000 mg.

What are the 5 foods richest in calcium

1. Natural yogurt

Photo: Any Lane / Pexels

Low-fat plain yogurt is an excellent source of calcium. In 8 ounces of yogurt there are 415 mg of calcium, 32% of the recommended daily value (DV). It is a food rich in calcium, but also a source of protein and a probiotic that favors your intestinal microbiota.

The calcium content varies slightly depending on the fat content; the NIH explains that the more fat in the food, the less calcium it contains. When choosing a low-fat yogurt, check that it is not high in added sugar that some manufacturers often add to improve their flavor.

2. Calcium fortified orange juice

Photo: Ryutaro Tsukata / Pexels

A cup of calcium-fortified orange juice provides 349 mg of this mineral, 32% of the DV. While fortified juice can offer you a good amount of calcium in addition to vitamin C, nutrition experts do not fully support the consumption of fruit juices. These drinks have a high glycemic index, a measure of how a food raises blood sugar levels; they prefer that you eat the whole fruit.

3. Mozzarella cheese

Photo: Ponyo Sakana / Pexels

In 1.5 ounces of part-skim mozzarella cheese there are 333 mg of calcium, 26% of the DV. In addition to being rich in calcium and providing probiotics, mozzarella cheese has fewer calories and sodium than most other cheeses, making it a cheese option for those with hypertension.

4. Sardines canned in oil (with bones)

In 3 ounces of canned sardines in oil there are 325 mg of calcium 25% of the DV. Sardines are highly nutritious and healthy. A fatty fish of the richest in omega-3, offers a quality protein and selenium, an important nutrient for the function of the thyroid gland.

5. Cheddar cheese

Photo: Önder Örtel / Pexels

In 1.5 ounces of cheddar cheese there are 307 mg of calcium, 24% of the DV. It is a semi-hard cheese that is also rich in protein.

Calcium intake is important. In the long term, the low intake of this nutrient causes a low bone mass, increases the risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures.

