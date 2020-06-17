It is always necessary to do an investigation on which vehicle is the most convenient for you

The benefits of buying a new car are many: there is a guarantee involved, the car is in excellent condition and the life of its engine will surely be long given that the vehicle has not traveled a single mile.

Many people dismiss the idea of ​​buying a car of the year because they do not have a high budget. But buying a new car doesn’t have to be as expensive as you think. In fact, several 2020 models with quite affordable prices.

It is always necessary to do an investigation on which vehicle is the most convenient for you, within the investigation you must take into account the speed with which it will depreciate, because a significant drop in value could be more costly.

Here are the 5 cheapest cars of 2020 in their base models.

1.-Hyundai Accent 2020

This Hyundai model features a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that offers 120 horsepower (hp) and 113 pound-feet of torque. The Accent offers a combined fuel economy of 33 miles per gallon (mpg).

2.- Honda Fit 2020

The Honda Fit offers a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 130 hp and 128 pound-feet of torque. The Fit has a fuel economy of 31 mpg.

3.- Chevrolet Spark 2020

The Chevrolet Spark remains the cheapest new car in the United States and comes with a 1.4-liter, 98-hp engine and a five-speed manual transmission.

4.- Kia Rio 2020

The Kia Rio comes with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 120 hp and 112 pound-feet of torque. It has a fuel economy of 36 mpg

5.- Toyota Yaris 2020

With a seven-inch screen in the center, this Toyota model features a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that offers 106 hp and 103 pound-feet of torque. The Yaris also offers a combined 34 mpg fuel economy.

