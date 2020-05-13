Your budget is not adjusted to the prices that dealers have in their best models

May has already started and the car dealers are still in very difficult times and their sales are still very low. So If you want to buy a new car, May is a good time to buy and take advantage of promotions that almost no one has seen before..

The coronavirus has caused a lot of trouble in the auto industry, car sales are plummeting, and manufacturers offer incredible deals to boost sales and see a little light.

If you need to buy a new sedan car, but you do not want to spend as much or your budget does not adjust to the prices that dealers have in their best models, there are new entry-level vehicles at a very good price, you just have to take into account that they will not count with the most advanced technology, leather seats or impressive audio system.

Here we leave the five cheapest new cars for the month of May in the United States.

1.- Chevrolet Spark LS

The Chevrolet Spark remains the cheapest new car in the United States and comes with a 1.4-liter, 98-horsepower (hp) engine and five-speed manual transmission.

Photo: Chevrolet

2.- Mitsubishi Mirage ES

The Mirage is one of the smallest new cars on the market, it is also possibly the slowest, with a 1.2-liter engine and only 78 hp. Best of all, fuel economy, the Mirage offers 41 mpg on the highway and 43 mpg with the optional CVT.

Photo: Mitsubishi

3.- Nissan Versa Sedan S

This model is the cheapest from Nissan and features a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that offers 122 hp and 114 pound-feet of torque. The Versa also offers a combined 35 mpg fuel economy.

Photo: Nissan

4.- Hyundai Accent Sedan SE

This Hyundai model features a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that offers 120 hp and 113 pound-feet of torque. The Accent also offers a combined 33 mpg fuel economy.

Photo: Hyundai Media

5.- Toyota Yaris Seda L

With a seven-inch screen in the center, this Toyota model features a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that offers 106 hp and 103 pound-feet of torque. The Yaris also offers a combined 34 mpg fuel economy.

Photo: Shutterstock

