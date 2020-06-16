The warning lights on the dashboard of the cars help us avoid failures and costly repairs. Of all the lights, without a doubt, the Check Engine light is the most feared and the one that worries drivers the most.

Check Engine light can be caused by different possible diseases, some serious and some relatively minor, such as a loose fuel cap or oil and filter change that could be a relatively simple repair.

What is certain is that when that light comes on, there is something wrong with the car and whatever it is, it has to be repaired before it is too late and expensive to repair.

We have put together 5 brands of cars with the lowest cost to repair a Check Engine light.

1.- Kia

Average Check Engine Light Repair Cost: $ 321.43

Model with the lowest repair cost: 2017 Kia Soul $ 82

2.- Mazda

Average Check Engine Light Repair Cost: $ 332.38

Model with the lowest repair cost: 2012 Mazda3 $ 224

3.- Hyudai

Average Check Engine Light Repair Cost: $ 333.01

Model with the lowest repair cost: 2017 Hyundai Tucson $ 79

4.- Chrysler

Average Check Engine Light Repair Cost: $ 337.73

Model with the lowest repair cost: 2013 Chrysler 200 $ 234

5.- Dodge

Average Check Engine Light Repair Cost: $ 349.50

Model with the lowest repair cost: 2017 Dodge Durango $ 127

***

It may interest you: