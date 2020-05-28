Study shows some dealers in the United States have a large number of 2019 vehicles

In 2019, only 17 million vehicles were sold in the United States, which is the lowest year of sales since 2014. All models had a drop in sales, but there are some that led to low sales throughout the year. past.

Because of the pandemic, factories have closed, but eventually, manufacturing plants will reopen and dealerships will need space for 2020 and 2021 vehicles. So new 2019 vehicles may come to have the best deals.

A new study from iseecars.com shows that some dealers in the United States still have a large number of sedans, SUVs, and even 2019 pickup trucks.

Here we leave you a list with the 5 best-selling new vehicles of 2019.

1.- Dodge Grand Caravan

66.3% inventory of 2019

The Dodge Grand Caravan It is the car with the most inventory of 2019. After seeing the preference for SUVs some fantastic offers should be available this model.

2.- Chrysler 300

50.9% inventory of 2019

More than half of all the 300 new ones currently for sale already have a model year.

3.- Dodge Journey

45.8% inventory of 2019

The Dodge Journey marks the third FCA vehicle on this list, in fact production had already been reduced since before the Coronavirus shut things down.

4.- Nissan Titan

43.7% inventory of 2019

The Titan received a recent update, but sales of Nissan’s full-size truck haven’t been great yet.

5.- Ford Ranger

41.9% inventory of 2019

Almost 42% of new Rangers are found in lots at Ford dealerships.

.