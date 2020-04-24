Welcome to our Tips for Motorists guide, where you will find tips and advice for safer driving on the road.

***

The operation of the vehicle is undoubtedly very important, but you must also take care of the interior and exterior aesthetics of the car, a good appearance is always important and speaks highly of the person.

The clothes of the car are always in contact with dirty shoes, hands, liquids that we drop by accident or food that dirties the carpet and seats of the vehicle. Keeping the car mat in good clean and in good condition is essential in your personal presentation and is of utmost importance to make a good impression.

Keep your vehicle clean and protected from damage it may suffer over time or constant use.

There are numerous carpet cleaners on the market, so it can be difficult to know which is the best, but here we leave you the 5 best products to clean car clothes.

5.- CarGuys

CarGuys Premium Super Cleaner It is found as the best carpet cleaner in general due to its versatility and effectiveness. This product can clean most surfaces inside or outside of your vehicle.

With this product you don’t have to use different products to clean different parts of your car, this product takes care of all of them.

4.- Turtle Wax

T-422R1 Carpet and Rug Cleaner

Turtle Wax cleans the carpets and rubber mats of your vehicle, while eliminating odors and stains and at a lower price than many other cleaners

This product provides features such as silicone shield to repel dirt, included removable brush cap and eliminates odors.

3.- Chemical Guys

Lightning Fast Upholstery and Carpet Stain Extractor

Chemical Guys It is the only carpet cleaner advertised as capable of cleaning more than just your vehicle, it also offers to clean the carpet in your house, this product can help keep both carpets clean.

This is the only product on this list that requires dilution with water, this means you will need an additional spray bottle to create the diluted mix, but generally this product lasts longer than the others.

2.- Blue Coral

DC22 Dri-Clean Plus Upholstery Cleaner with Odor Eliminator

Blue Coral is similar to the Turtle Wax product in that it removes stains and removes odors at the same time. Designed to clean grease, tar, coffee, lipstick, blood and more.

1.- Armor All

Armor All is a well-known and highly reputable company, all of its products help with car care. Your carpet cleaner fits that reputation.

This product helps remove stains as difficult as motor oil stains.

***

