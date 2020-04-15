On April 14 but 1980 the great Win Butler, who we all know for being the lead singer and one of the creative minds in Arcade Fire. Since he rose to fame with the band in 2004 with Funeral, He has maintained his prestige as one of the most important musicians of his generation and perhaps in recent years., thanks to the enormous and rich sound mix that exists in the discography of the group, since they are one of the few who can afford to play anything and they will always come out great.

Over the years, he kept releasing albums with Arcade Fire that became instant classics like Neon Bible, The Suburbs and Reflektor, always maintaining quality in his compositions. It was thanks to this that they began to be respected not only by bands that grew up alongside them, but also by true legends of music like David Bowie, Dave Grohl, Debbie Harry of Blondie, Beck And till Aaron Paul has worked with them. Yes, Jesse Pinkman himself from Breaking Bad.

In 2017 Canadians returned with Everything Now, their latest studio album and since then little has been known about Win Butler and company until now, which announced on their social networks that they were working on the sixth album of Arcade Fire. Around the singer of the band there are quite curious things, like when he came out in Vive Latino in 2014 disguised to see Mikel Erentxun playing his version of “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” by The Smiths or when he ran the fake versions of Daft Punk.

But one of the not so well-known facets of Win Butler is his love for covers.Well, in recent times (either alone or accompanied by great guests) he has thrown his own versions of songs that we all love. But hey Just talk to you, next we will review some of the covers that the leader of Arcade Fire has thrown, some perhaps expected and others that nobody saw coming.

David Bowir’s “Rebel Rebel” with Kurt Vile

It is no secret to anyone that Both Win and the members of Arcade Fire are big fans of David Bowie. His dream came true when the legendary English musician played “Wake Up” with them and years later he would make an appearance on the album Reflektor.

Almost four months after Bowie’s death, mr butler at a party where artists like Charlie XCX, Bethany Cosantino and more were, it occurred to him to go on stage with his friend Kurt Vile, Nick Zinner and Brian Chase of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Jaleel of TV On The Radio and the producer Money mark to play the classic “Rebel Rebel”. He couldn’t pay a better tribute to one of his heroes.

“Heart of Glass” with Debbie Harry from Blondie

In 2014 Arcade Fire was one of the main acts of the Coachella festival, where they were presenting the great Reflektor. During the two weekends that the festival lasted the band took out some aces from the manga like Beck playing next to them “Controversy” by Prince, but without a doubt the best thing was to see Debbie Harry with Win Butler and company playing one of Blondie’s classics, “Heart Of Glass”. One of those covers that really make you thank you for staying alive.

“Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen

Although you already have the nationality and feel more Canadian than maple syrup, jiar jiar, Win Butler was born in the United States, to be precise in The Woodlands, Texas. So when they called him in 2016 to give a show with the jazz band from Preservation Hall during the Jam The Vote event – to raise awareness of the importance of voting – He did not hesitate to play one of the most patriotic songs in that country, “Born in the USA.” from Chief Springsteen with a jazzy and even nostalgic touch.

Drake’s “Hotline Bling” with Miguel and Kamasi Washington

Perhaps this is the strangest cover on this list, but believe it or not, it did happen. In 2016 and during the festival Okeechobee a superband formed by Win Butler, Miguel, Marcus Mumford and Kamasi Washington. That night they played songs by bands like The Clash, Michael Jackson, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and more though the moment that caught the most attention was when they got Drake’s “Hotline Bling” -Yes, the meme song-, and the truth is that they had nothing wrong.

The mashup between Kanye West’s “Jesus Walks” and Beck’s “Loser”

Many will remember that in addition to giving us great tracks with Arcade Fire, good Win beats mixing tracks behind the turntables. His pseudonym as a DJ is Microsoft98 and under this name he travels the world to start dancing. Nevertheless, when the fight between Kanye West and Beck happened in 2015 he decided to get in a very creative way.

All this itching lawsuit when the rapper threw a tantrum after the güero was given the Grammy for best album of the year and not his comadre Beyoncé–, Mr. Butler tried to break the tension between them to build a mashup with two of the banner songs of both, “Jesus Walks” and “Loser”. Perhaps he could not smooth out the rough edges when mixing these songs, but he made it very clear that both could coexist in the same song.