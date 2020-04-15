Daft Punk doesn’t even have to be introduced. They are the legendary robots, they are the creators of EDM and two of the best producers in the world. They are the band that has never stayed in the same place, establishing quality and evolution standards.

Daft Punk has toured exactly twice in his entire career. One in 1997 to promote their debut album Homework, and one in 2007 to introduce the world to the legendary Alive 2007, which began with Coachella’s iconic performance in 2006. Since then, they have appeared randomly, at moments in time when everyone we would like to be. Like in that pair of concerts in 2009 in Duesseldorf f and Berlin, Germany.

To be exact, Daft Punk has given 71 concerts in its entire history. A tiny number compared to the greatness of his work. Therefore, it is time to look closely at what they have done on stage and ultimately choose their best live performances. Without letting them wait, here they go:

The 5 best concerts in the history of Daft Punk

We have to thank this electronic music duo for one of the most unforgettable sets in the history of Coachella and the world of music. As the story is told, more than 40,000 people managed to enter the 10,000-capacity Sahara Shop in that 2006 edition to witness French DJs set a new standard for live concerts.

That moment is considered by many to be the beginning of EDM and one of the most important moments in the history of electronic music. They changed the perception of what a live electronic-dance concert is. Both for its visual spectacle and for its way of mixing. That night everything changed. Not for nothing this concert is found in all the counts of the best concerts in history.

Glastonbury – 1997. Worthy Farm, Pilton, UK

In the 1997 edition, better known as “the year of the mud” thanks to the fall of torrential rains a few days earlier, Daft Punk raffled a concert of epic proportions. 10 years before Alive 2007 the French already had in their hands a fairly well-set set. Full of futuristic visuals and very, very good music. Glastonbury’s famous Dance Tent was one of the first scenarios that saw robots emerge.

Crisis in Afghanistan- 2001. Fabric, London, UK

For this concert we stayed in the UK but we got ahead of the whole 1997 Homework tour. Can you imagine a Daft Punk and Gorillaz concert? Well here it happened. In an effort to raise funds for victims of military attacks in Afghanistan, the two most Massive Attack gangs came together in London to do their best at the time.

This was a DJ Set, we know that, however it is said to have been one of the hottest concerts of the French. And the truth is that how can it not be with the mixes that made Basement Jaxx, Cassius and their great classics so far. Above all, knowing that Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett will go out there to play the best Gorillaz songs.

All proceeds from the concert went to the Red Cross and its Muslim equivalent, the Red Crescent, to help those whose lives were devastated by the American attacks.

Eurockéennes – 2006. Presquîle de Malsaucy, Belfort, France

Playing for 100,000 people, just a few days after their Coachella show, the French returned to their homeland to introduce their countrymen to the largest French electronics project in history to date. Closing the night after acts like The Strokes (where they would meet Julian Casablancas to eventually collaborate on “Instant Crush”), Arctic Monkeys, Morrissey and Deftones, Daft Punk gave one of the best electronic concerts France has ever seen.

Daft Punk- 2007. Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico

Yes, you had to put it on and here it is. Live in our memories and in the culture of all lovers of electronic music in Mexico. Whether you were there or not, that concert is and will remain the epicenter of thousands of conversations at parties and meetings of Mexican music lovers.

Although Daft Punk gave other concerts such as that of the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Japan, made more than anything by the atmosphere that the public put in it, Mexicans are known worldwide for having the best messy mess. We are known as one of the best audiences in the world, and their Alive 2007 presentation was by no means the exception. Their songs were loved, they were sung and they were danced with euphoria at the Palacio de los Deportes.

The pyramid that housed the robots on their last tour lit up below the dome to show Mexico the new path electronic music would take.

Pylon !: Daft Punk- 2010. Madison Square Garden, New York, United States

This performance is here not only because it was the last time Daft Punk played a stage, but because it was with the much-loved and beloved band Phoenix. At one of Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix’s tour concerts, the French band broke the crowd in euphoria by going out to play “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” and “Around The World”. No more. They didn’t need it. Clearly the audience went wild and enjoyed a good mashup between Thomas Mars and the robots.