In Mexico City, at least 40 criminal groups are behind drug trafficking, extortion and homicide activities, crimes considered to have the greatest social impact.

This is revealed by official information, both from the Investigative Police of the Prosecutor’s Office (FGJ) and the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of the capital, as well as information obtained by El Financiero from interviews and open sources.

Those 40 groups are distributed throughout the capital, 28 operate in a single mayor’s office and 12 in more than one.

The Tepito Union and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) are the groups with the greatest influence. It has a presence in 11 and 7 mayoralties, respectively. Los Molina, Los Rodolfos, Cartel de Tláhuac and Lenin Canchola, operate in five mayoralties each.

Some groups are associated, but operate independently, others are antagonistic. All of them are engaged in drug dealing and extortion, derived from it, they also tend to be involved in homicides as a product of quarrels, revenges or dispute over control of the territory.

As of May 2019, the FGJ Investigative Police and the SSC had 25 groups identified. The data obtained by this newspaper reveals that to date there are already 40.

In the capital there are other gangs dedicated to theft from account holders, from banks, card cloning, human trafficking, in many of which they are integrated or made up entirely of foreigners.

El Financiero requested interviews with FGJ and SSC authorities, but there was no response. However, on Monday the capital authorities took stock of security and reported a downward trend in crimes such as intentional homicide, kidnapping, extortion and robbery in various forms. But the capital has failed to regain the levels of security it had in 2015.

Criminal gangs with presence in the CDMXEsmeralda Ordaz

Presence of main groups by mayor

UNION TEPITO

(11 mayors)

The organization was founded by Francisco Hernández Gómez, Pancho Cayagua (executed October 11, 2017) and Armando Hernández Gómez, El Ostión Cayagua, in alliance with former members of Los Zetas, including Ricardo López Castillo, El Moco (detained) and Omar Romero Romero, El Colosio (arrested). The four formed, since 2008, “a resistance group” which they called La Unión de Tepito, which to date is one of the main generators of violence in CDMX.

The municipalities where its operation has been detected:

Alvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo, Tlalpan and Venustiano Carranza.

JALISCO NEW GENERATION CARTEL (CJNG)

(7 mayors)

This criminal group that was created in Jalisco. It is considered by the authorities of the United States as the most powerful and wealthiest criminal group in Mexico, hand in hand with Los Cuinis. In Mexico City, it has been operating for more than five years, first it partnered with small organizations and in 2019 and 2020 it broadcast videos to announce its arrival at the GAM and Iztapalapa. He maintains a dispute with La Unión Tepito, which is why he allied himself with the Anti Unión Tepito cartel.

Arrests in CDMX

-May 30, 2019, Aldo Jesús Azcona Cortés, El Enano and / or El Chucky, identified as head of the CJNG plaza at CDMX.

-February 12 Carlos Fernando Huerta Núñez, El Viejón, identified as head of the CJNG plaza at CDMX.

-April 10 María del Carmen Albarrán García, Cecy Albarrán, identified by authorities as head of the plaza in CDMX.

The municipalities where its operation has been detected:

Álvaro Obregón, Benito Juárez, Cuajimalpa, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztapalapa and Tlalpan.

TLÁHUAC POSTER

(5 mayoralties)

This organization was founded by Felipe de Jesús Pérez, El Ojos, killed in 2017 by elements of the Secretary of the Navy. At the beginning of his criminal career, he joined the gang of Andrés Caletri, one of the bloodiest kidnappers. Later, together with Óscar Oswaldo García, La Mano con Ojos, he worked for the Beltrán Leyva. In August 2011, Pérez Luna became independent. After his death and the arrest in 2018 of Uriel Guzmán, El Cochi, and Enrique Salazar, El Quique, the sons of Cochi took command of the group dedicated mainly to the sale of drugs.

The municipalities where its operation has been detected:

Tláhuac, Iztapalapa, Milpa Alta, Tlalpan, Xochimilco

LENIN CANCHOLA

(5 mayoralties)

This organization is led by Lenin Jonathan Canchola, 35, who has been imprisoned twice for theft and car theft. The main activity of the group is the distribution of drugs in various areas of CDMX, but they also extort and commit murders and homicides. Among the crimes attributed to him is that of Luis Zamora, DJ Mr. Zamora. The Lenin Canchola group emerged in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office, as a spin-off from the Tepito Union. Dispute the territory with the Maestrin’s gang.

The municipalities where its operation has been detected:

Álvaro Obregón, Benito Juárez, Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo, Tlalpan