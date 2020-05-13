A weekly traffic light will be implemented for each state in which the economic, educational and social activities that can be carried out from June 1 will be established.

After meeting for the third time, the General Health Council approved four agreements for the progressive lifting of containment measures facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through social networks, the aforementioned Council announced:

1.- They join the list of essential activities the construction, mining and manufacturing of transportation equipment.

2.- It release restrictions for school and work activities in municipalities without contagion that they have vicinity with municipalities also free of contagion.

3.- All companies and establishments will apply sanitary measures Mandatory in the work environment, which will be issued by @SSalud_mx @Tu_IMSS @STPS_mx

4.- From June 1, 2020, @SSalud_mx will define a weekly traffic light for each state. Each color will allow certain economic, educational and social activities with specific intensity levels.

The General Health Council at its third meeting of the permanent session, approved 4 agreements for the progressive lifting of containment measures against COVID-19. – General Health Council (@DeSalubridad) May 12, 2020

In the last 24 hours in Mexico there have been 1,997 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total of 38,324 infected people and 3,926 deaths to this Tuesday.

According to the head of the General Directorate of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía Zegarra, of the total of confirmed cases, currently 8,817 are currently active. Meanwhile, there were also 22,980 suspected cases and 80,900 negative.

So far, it indicated that there are 25,128 general hospital beds available and 7,716 occupied. Unlike other days, this Tuesday Sinaloa is the state that shows the highest number of intensive care beds occupied with 56 percent.