Huawei already announced some time ago the list of mobile phones in its catalog that would receive EMUI 10.1, the renewed version of the system introduced together with the Huawei P40 for the first time. And for just a few weeks, it is already possible to test the beta of this new version on some devices.

However, the brand already seems to be ready to kick off EMUI 10.1 deployment between some of their phones. This has been confirmed by the company itself through its Weibo profile, where it has published a list with the 36 devices that will soon receive EMUI 10.1 officially.

The definitive list of Huawei mobiles that will receive EMUI 10.1

The list in question, consisting of 36 different devices, houses both the models of Huawei itself, as well as those that make up the Honor catalog. Also included is a section exclusively for the latest tablets from the company, which sooner or later will also receive the new version of EMUI.

Although the Huawei publication is intended for the Chinese market, the truth is that many of the models that make up this list sold globally. Therefore, it is expected that the estimated dates that the company offers for the arrival of the update will not be very different in China and in the other regions. Without further ado, we leave the list below:

Huawei

Huawei-Mate 30 4G

Huawei Mate 30 5G

Huawei-Mate 30 Pro 4G

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design

Huawei-P30

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei Nova 6

Huawei-Nova 6 5G

Huawei Nova 6 SE

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei-Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 20 X 4G

Huawei-Mate 20 X 5G

Huawei Nova 5

Huawei Nova 5 Pro

Huawei-Nova 5Z

Huawei Nova 5i Pro

Huawei Enjoy 10S

Huawei-Mate X

Huawei Mate Xs

Honor

Honor V30 (Magic UI 3.1)

Honor-V30 Pro (Magic UI 3.1)

Honor V20 (Magic UI 3.1)

Honor Magic 2 (Magic UI 3.1)

Honor-20 (Magic UI 3.1)

Honor 20 Pro (Magic UI 3.1)

Honor 20S (Magic UI 3.1)

Honor-9X (EMUI 10.1)

Honor 9X Pro (EMUI 10.1)

Honor 20 Youth Edition (EMUI 10.1)

Tablets

Huawei MatePad Pro

Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8-inch

Huawei-MediaPad M6 8.4-inch

Huawei MediaPad M6 Turbo Edition

How to sign up for the EMUI 10.1 beta

If you have one of the mobiles compatible with the new version, and be willing to test EMUI 10.1 before the deployment of the final version, it is possible to sign up for the beta program that Huawei has been enabling over the weeks for some of the models.

The process to join the program is simple. You just have to make sure create a full backup of your mobile before doing it, in case something goes wrong and it is necessary to go back to a previous version. With this in mind, the procedure to follow to test EMUI 10.1 on a compatible Huawei or Honor mobile is as follows:

First, you must download and install the “Beta” utility from the brand’s official website.

Once inside, log in with your Huawei ID when the application asks for it – it must be the same one that is associated with the device you are using.

Access the “Personal” tab, and then tap on “Available Projects”.

If there is a project available, tap on “Join the project”.

If you want to know everything about Android, you have to follow our Instagram or join our Telegram channel.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: