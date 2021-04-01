These are the 3 most faithful zodiac signs in friendship

Some people are just wonderful friends. No matter what your problem is, they will always stick with you. We reveal the three signs of the zodiac that you can always count on.

Whether you need a solid shoulder to lean on, a trusted person to trust with all your secrets, or just someone who will listen to you sincerely, you have to know that there are people who possess these characteristics. And yes, they will not tell you, the zodiac sign says a lot about character traits and also about how a person functions in social relationships. We tell you which three signs of the zodiac are the most faithful in friendship.

Your browser cannot display this video

Video by Patricia Álvarez

1 / The Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

If you have a Capricorn in your circle of friends, you probably have one of the best friends you can imagine. Capricorns are known for their honesty, loyalty, and faithful soul. They always listen to their loved ones and would do anything to make sure they are okay.

Also, Capricorns have incredible stamina and are very patient. You can always turn to him for your problems. He listens to you, over and over. Even if all your other friends seem upset by your complaints, Capricorn will listen to you patiently and will be by your side in any situation, no matter how difficult it may be. He’s really a great friend …

The 5 words that define Capricorn: persevering, brave, loyal, loving, sensitive.

Your Element: Earth (as Taurus and Virgo)

Your master planet : Saturn

Opposite polar : Cancer

See also: The most characterful women according to their zodiac sign

2 / El Toro (April 21 – May 21)

Taurus is by far one of the most faithful signs of the zodiac. Once a Taurus has welcomed you into their heart, your friendship will likely last a lifetime. A Taurus is not seduced by something new. In addition, he is always there for his friends and, like Capricorn, he is faithful and knows how to keep a secret. With a Taurus, all your secrets are in the security!

But Taurus is not only a good friend in difficult times. With it, you can also enjoy the good things in life. People of this zodiac sign are sensual and have a lot of fun. With them, you just feel good and can experience great things together. They really bring everything you expect from a good friend.

The 5 words that define Taurus: possession, security, money, loyalty, stability

Your Element: Earth (like Virgo and Capricorn)

Your master planet : Venus

Opposite polar : Scorpio

See also: These 3 astrological signs are the most sincere of the zodiac …

3 / Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The Virgo is an incredibly faithful friend. People of this zodiac sign are above all very reliable. And this also applies to their friendship. If you have a Virgo as a friend, you can always count on her and be sure that she will never disappoint you.

Virgo always finds the right words, which is why she is considered the “thérapeute” in many circles of friends. Their advice is always sincere, even if you don’t always want to hear it. These people are fundamentally loyal and want only the best for their loved ones. In the end, you will realize that the Virgo is usually right.

The 5 words that define Virgo: precise, attentive, anxious, modest, selfish

itselement: Earth (as Taurus and Capricorn)

Your master planet : Mercury

Opposite polar : Pisces

Bechra Dominguez

Passionnée d’écriture et d’internet, je suis diplômée en littérature et travaille depuis toujours on the domain of communication and digital presse. Féministe et shoes addict à la …