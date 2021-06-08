These are the 29 athletes of the Olympic refugee team

MADRID.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the names of the 29 athletes from 11 countries who will compete in the olympic refugee team during the Tokyo Games, which will be held from July 23 to August 8.

The 29 athletes were chosen by the IOC Executive Committee from an initial group of 55 who received the Scholarship for Refugee Athletes of the IOC. “Refugee athletes are an enrichment for all of us. The reasons why we created this team still exist. Right now, we have many forcibly displaced people in the world,” said the IOC President, Thomas Bach, at the virtual presentation ceremony from Lausanne (Switzerland).

During the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, which will take place on July 23, the team will enter the new National Stadium of Japan with the Olympic flag in second position, immediately after Greece. For all official team performances – including possible medal ceremonies – the Olympic flag will be raised and the Olympic anthem will be heard.

The members of the refugee team are:

– Abdullah Sediqi (Afghanistan). – Dina Pouryounes Langeroudi (Iran) and Kimia Alizadeh Zenozi (Iran), in taekwondo. – Ahmad Baddredin Wais (Syria) and Masomah Ali Zada ​​(Afghanistan), in cycling. – Ahmad Alikaj (Syria), Javad Majoub (Iran), Muna Dahouk (Syria), Nigara Shaheen (Afghanistan), Popole Misenga (Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Sanda Aldass (Syria), in judo. – Aker Al Obaidi (Iraq), in Greco-Roman wrestling. – Alaa Maso (Syria) and Yusra Mardini (Syria), in swimming. – Anjelina Nadai Lohalith (South Sudan), Jamal Abdelmaji Eisa Mohammed (Sudan), James Nyang Chiengjiek (South Sudan), Dorian Keletela (Congo), Paulo Amotun Lokoro (South Sudan), Rose Nathike Lokonyen (South Sudan) and Tachlowini Gabriyesos (Eritrea), in athletics. – Aram Mahmoud (Syria), in badminton. – Cyrille Fagat Tchatchet II (Cameroon), in weightlifting. – Eldric Sella Rodríguez (Venezuela) and Wessam Salamana (Syria), in boxing. – Hamoon Derafshipour (Iran) and Wael Sheub (Syria), in karate. – Luna Solomon (Eritrea), in shooting. – Saeid Fazloula (Iran), in canoeing.

At the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in October 2015, faced with a global refugee crisis, the IOC President announced the creation of the Olympic Refugee Team, which was part of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.