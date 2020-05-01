Fortune dedicated its selection of global leaders to combat COVID-19 worldwide. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / .)

Faced with an unprecedented challenge for humanity as the new coronavirus – almost 3.4 million infected people in 187 countries that have been documented, with 240,000 deaths and the cost of an economic crisis worse than the Great Depression -, the global leadership put itself testing. “But also, from its earliest days, the battle against SARS-CoV-2 has prompted countless people to perform tremendous acts of ingenuity, courage and compassion,” said Fortune, presenting a very particular version of his list of lighthouse figures. World’s Greatest: A Special Issue on Response Actions to COVID-19.

“We dedicate our seventh annual list of leaders to those who have mobilized the world behind them at this defining moment, including some inspiring figures from the medical community, some of whom set the example even at the cost of their lives,” the article featured. .

one. Li Wenliang

Ophthalmologist, Wuhan Central Hospital

Perhaps the most emblematic face of the pandemic be the face of this doctor, whose eyes, eyebrows and forehead are barely visible, the rest covered by a composition of two masks. Li was the first to notice that a new virus was the cause of the atypical pneumonia that seemed to multiply in Wuhan. After doing so it was arrested by the local authorities and forced to rectify their sayings. “A few days after his release, this doctor from 34 years he treated patients again, only to become infected himself with the disease, which was indeed real, and then the February 7, succumb to it“

Fortune recalled Li’s bravery, “both against the coronavirus and against the state,” which “Inspired China and finally the world”. In April, the Chinese government honored Li as a “martyr.” Li’s latest post on the social network Weibo It has become a kind of space for the posthumous tribute, where countless users leave comments and celebrate the life of Li: “This Digital Wailing Wall, as some have called it, it has more than 850,000 messages and stands as a warning to anyone who does not believe that a person’s voice can be the difference between the life or death of thousands ”.

2. Chris Gregoire

Executive Director of Challenge Seattle

Since its foundation aimed at promoting the development of the most important city in the Washington stateof which it was governorGregoire redirected the efforts of his foundation to unite the political and business leadership of the area — which includes powerful actors in aggressive competition like Amazon and Microsoft– to combat the pandemic as a whole. The region, which was the first to present a case of coronavirus in the United States, also became a reaction model supported by scientific information.

The Seattle Times recounted how Challenge Seattle organized a conference call between politicians and businessmen on Sunday, March 1, when the severity of COVID-19 was beginning to make itself felt in Seattle. “Since then it has become a clearinghouse”Beyond party or commercial interests. Challenge Seattle members represent more than 250,000 area employees and include CEOs of Alaska Airlines, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Boeing, Costco, Microsoft and Starbucks, among others.

3. Jack Ma

Alibaba Co-Founder

“A fervent defender of the cooperation between the United States and China during his time in Alibaba, Ma broke the geopolitical tensions for donate thousands of test kits and a million face masks to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while facilitating the shipment of 1,000 respirators to New York StateFortune introduced it. But Ma also made donations to other countries where these resources were scarce due to the COVID-19 crisis, in Latin America and Africa.

BBC recalled that in the midst of a pandemic the richest man in China He opened his personal Twitter account, which became the information channel for his unparalleled campaign that has so far reached 150 countries with 18 million masks, 3 million test kits and thousands of respirators. “One world, one fight!” He tweeted in one of his first messages. He has also donated millions to the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine research.

4. Governors of states in the United States

Jay Inslee of Washington State; Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan State; Mike DeWine from Ohio State

Much has been said about the leading role of Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York, who with his daily press conferences has been a source of information and compassion that brought his image to around 80% approval, or Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, the most populous state in the country and one of the first to be hit by COVID-19. But many of the 50 regional governments have borne the brunt of the response, and Fortune chose three to represent them.

“Since Inslee of Washington, who had to invent a manual to fight the disease in the United States when his state was first affected, through Whitmer, who refused to back down when attacked by the president [Donald] Trump for demanding that the federal government step forward to help, even DeWine, who has upheld his order to stay home despite pressure from protesters and his own party, to see the governors of the United States rise to the occasion It has been illuminating at this gloomy moment, ”summarized the publication.

5. Anthony Fauci

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

When CNN asked him if he would prefer Brad Pitt or Ben Stiller to imitate him on the legendary Saturday Night Live (SNL), Fauci replied “Brad Pitt, of course”, with the same candor with which he has often intervened in the communication of federal actions against COVID-19. Pitt represented him and also paid tribute to him, like the doctors and nurses on the front line. At present Fauci is the most trustworthy person to Americans When it came to learning about the pandemic (it scored 3.8 out of a total of 5 points in a Business Insider survey) and Fortune ranked it fifth on its list.

“In 36 years as director of the NIAID, Fauci has guided the United States’ response to outbreaks, from the AIDS to Zika. After conflicting signals and inaction initially hampered the federal reaction to the coronavirus, Fauci emerged as the government’s most trusted authority figure. It has reassured the public speaking clearly, frequently and honestly, in the informative sessions. And his frankness about mistakes – “It’s a failure, let’s admit it,” he told the Congress about the government’s testing efforts — it has helped propel the White House to correct course. “

6. Rachel Bedard

Geriatric and Palliative Care Physician at Rikers Island Prison, New York

Bedard is 37 years old and in the last four he has dedicated himself to caring for the oldest and sickest in Rikers Island prison, a mini city where thousands of people come and go every day and 5,400 are detained in her. Bedard believes that there is a false conception of who is there and in what condition: “Mostly have not been convicted for the charges against them; They are waiting for their cases to be processed in court. I have dealt with multiple patients over 90 years“He told The New Yorker. “I currently have a patient over 90 years old.”

From his Twitter account he dedicated himself to reporting on them: that of more than 90, several 80, many with disabilities that they would take them to an asylum in the outside world, paraplegics, wounded, cancer patients with active chemotherapies, immunosuppressed. And to request “the urgent release of all those who are at risk of serious morbidity and mortality for the COVID-19 ”, remembering who would like to hear that the jail it is “a perfect system” for a deadly outbreakFortune noted.

7. José Andrés

Founder of World central kitchen

“The chef and restaurateur launched to feed those affected by the crisis, transporting food to the quarantined cruises and serving almost 100,000 daily dishes to health workers and others in the center of the disaster, all this while also create jobs much needed among restaurant workers, ”Fortune introduced it. “Andrés’ last feat: converting the Washington Nationals baseball stadium in a huge community kitchen to serve the residents ”of the US capital.

Andrés is founder of World central kitchen, a nonprofit organization that functions as an emergency food service, as it reaches crisis-stricken populations with food. Since its foundation, WCK posted on its site, it has served more than 17 million dishes those affected by natural disasters and other crises, in countries like Albania, Bahamas, Colombia, Guatemala, Haiti, Mexico, Mozambique, Spain, Venezuela and the United States.

8. George Yancopoulos

Scientific director and co-founder of Regeneron

“Regeneron and Yancopoulos rush to combat COVID-19 on two frontsFortune introduced it. “The medicine of the company against rheumatoid arthritis it went into clinical trial at full speed in March, after evidence emerged in China that it could help with the most seriously ill patients. ” Therapy called Kevzaradid not appear to help inpatients who did not need respiratory support, so the study is currently concentrates on critically ill patients requiring respirators or other oxygen support. It is believed that in addition to the virus, these people suffer from excessive immune system response which causes harmful inflammation, a mechanism against which the drug is effective in the case of arthritis.

“It doesn’t seem to be the magic panacea that everyone would have wanted for the pandemic,” Yancopoulos told The Wall Street Journal. “But we don’t want mirages, we don’t want false cures: we want real therapies make a difference. ” In addition to that, the scientist’s team works on developing a antibody cocktail, “The same approach that helped Regeneron create a drug against him Ebola last year, to treat the disease and to serve as a prophylactic method for healthcare workers. ”

9. Mary Barra

CEO of General Motors

General Motors (GM) was the first automaker to commit to recycling its production lines, detained by the coronavirus, to fight the pandemic. On April 8, the Department of Health and Human Services signed a contract with GM for USD 489,000 to have manufactured by the end of August some 30,000 respirators.

Barra pointed out that GM moved from initial talks to respirator production in three weeksAuto Beat reported. “The company guaranteed the supply of some 400 different pieces in one weekend after the first meeting with its partner Ventec Life Systems to make respirators at GM’s Kokomo, Indiana facility, which typically makes small electronic components. ” That plant, in addition, served as a testing security protocols to revive the industry paralyzed by the health crisis.

10. Bill Gates

Co-founder of Microsoft, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

“Five years ago, with creepy precision, Gates warned us that we would find ourselves where we are now if we did not prepare for a pandemic. (We didn’t prepare.) Fortunately, Gates did: In 2017, he put money in the Coalition for Innovations in Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI), an organization that has already accompanied the development of eight possible vaccines against COVID-19 ″, argued Fortune.

“I see the global innovation as the key to reduce harm, “Gates wrote on his blog.” This includes innovations in testing, treatments, vaccines, and policies to limit the spread and at the same time minimize damage to economies and well-being ”. In February, in addition, Gates provided funds to prepare critical public health infrastructure in Africa and South Asia.

11. The mayors

Lori Lightfoot of Chicago; Jenny Durkan of Seattle; London Breed, San Francisco

As he did with the governors, Fortune incarnated in three heads of communal governments recognition to all mayors of cities and towns of the United States, which are in the first line of action in the face of the emergency of COVID-19, especially in the largest cities. In Seattle, the first epicenter in the country, “Jenny Durkan launched the first site of tests without getting out of the car for emergency service workers, created a program of food vouchers for USD 5 million and he shared the lessons of his city, hard-earned, with his peer mayors. ”

They heard her London Breed (San Francisco) and Libby Schaaf (Oakland), who agreed to the location of orders to stay home in those neighboring cities and became the pioneers of such measures, which earned them criticism and then praise. In Chicago, Lori Lightfoot early closed the city parks and imposed the social distancing, after which social networks caught fire of memes. He answered them with humor: “Your shot to the hoop will always be loose, so you can stay away from the parks.”

12. Lee Hsien Loong and Leo Yee-Sin

Prime Minister of Singapore and Director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases

“Singapore was one of the First countries outside of China they confirmed a case of coronavirus; almost three months later, his COVID-19 deaths were kept in single digits. The Leo center developed a test before the city-state confirmed its first case. It currently has one of the highest per capita testing rates in the worldFortune explained this choice. In addition, Singapore carries out strong immigration controls, a contact tracking routine and uses the technology to facilitate quarantines and the means to constantly inform the population.

13. Jane Mosbacher Morris

Founder and executive director of To the Market

Mosbacher Morris is an advocate of super power that consumers have —Individuals, small businesses, and corporations— to make thoughtful spending decisions, and use your money to make a positive social impact. Through To the Market (TTM) “it connects big buyers – like Target and Mastercard– with a worldwide network of non-traditional producers, mostly owned by women and based in vulnerable communitiesFortune described it. In March dozens of TTM manufacturers changed their operations to produce personal protective equipment for medical personnel, and currently has orders for more than 1.2 million units. You are preparing to distribute them also in Kenya, Ghana and India.

14. Amadou Sall

Director of the Senegalese Pasteur Institute

“The resources to do COVID-19 tests have been particularly scarce in Africa, where a couple of months ago the continent had only two laboratories – one of which is the Sall institute – that could do the job, ”Fortune told the virologist, who has dedicated himself to taking his skills to other places to “create a more practical way of taking tests”. The Dakar Pasteur Institute and the diagnostic company Mologic, of the United Kingdom, came together to develop a Sall project: “A device of portable diagnostic which will deliver results in 10 minutes. The tests will cost less than a dollar and will be made in Senegal. “

15. Kious Kelly

Emergency Room Nurse, Mount Sinai West Hospital, New York

At 48 years old, this nurse was the first victim among New York health workers, a city hit by COVID-19 like no other in the world. Her death prompted friends and colleagues to defy prompts not to talk about lack of protective equipment for hospital staff and raised awareness of the danger health systems face if they do not protect those in the front row of the fight against the pandemic. He had come to New York from Lansing, Michigan, to study dance but preferred nursing at New York University (NYU), where he graduated in 2012.

16. Rihanna

Sing, actress and founder of Fenty Beauty and the Clara Lionel Foundation

It was among the first celebrities to make a financial contribution to those who suffer and will suffer from the pandemic: your non-profit organization allocated USD 5 million to cover the needs of those families affected by COVID-19. He also made a partnership with the Shawn Carter Foundation of Jay Z, and with Jack dorsey, to join efforts to obtain test kits and supplies for intensive therapies of Haiti and Malawi.

17. Neil Ferguson

Professor at Imperial College London

At the beginning of March the UK was trying a different strategy in the face of the pandemic: allow an infection rate that, unlike quarantine and orders to stay home, creates an generalized immunity. But the models that this epidemiologist analyzed they showed the danger behind that approach and helped the British government change course: without confinement more than 500,000 people could die in that country.

18. Shirin Rouhani

Shohada Hospital Medical Officer, Iran

“In the face of a serious shortage of medical personnel, Rouhani continued to treat patients even after she became infected with COVID-19 herself.Fortune recalled. After her death, many Iranians used Instagram, Twitter and other platforms to share a photo of the doctor. in full work despite receiving intravenous medication, and commend his persistence and courage during the massive outbreak in Iran. Rouhani’s story and this photo went viral with the hashtag #ripshirinrouhani“

19. Wang Chuanfu

BYD President

The man in charge of the automotive electric vehicle BYD was among the first corporate leaders to implement a radical change for target the demand generated by the new coronavirus. “In late January, when the COVID-19 crisis was accelerating in China, Wang created a special team to design and build new production lines in which to manufacture face masks and gel alcohol, merchandise in great demand in today’s world ”, the magazine explained its choice. BYD’s facilities in Shenzhen currently produce as many chinstraps as any other in the world, about 5 million per day.

20. Angela Merkel

Chancellor of Germany

Chancellor of Germany received global praise —And not for the only time in the history of its management, about to end— for its calm, immediate and effective response to the pandemic. Merkel is, in addition to politics, a scientist for his training, and he imposed strict measures of social distancing of which she herself was an example when she put herself in voluntary quarantine upon learning that his personal physician had tested positive for COVID-19. Due to those actions and a early and extended deployment of test kits Germany managed to keep its death rate well below that of many of its European neighbors.

21. Supermarkets

Waitrose from the UK; H-E-B, from the United States; Sobeys from Canada

“Food stores have been revealed as a fundamental survival factor for panicked populations, even when their staff became Esenciales essential workers ’ in the first line of exposure risk, ”argued Fortune. “European chains like Waitrose were pioneers in establishing special shopping and home delivery hours for vulnerable people and older adults. In North America, H-E-B supermarkets in Texas and Sobeys in Canada they increased the salary of their workers and medical licenses, which helped propel the giants Target and Walmart to follow suit. “

22. Leo Varadkar

Prime Minister of Ireland

Few less popular things to cancel St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Ireland, but Varadkar did it even when the pandemic found him in a bad political moment: his party lost the elections in February, so he will finish his mandate in the midst of crisis. With aplomb, too closed schools, pubs and other public meeting places. “But what has really been impressive is his willingness to put himself in the line of fire,” the magazine praised him: profession doctor, Varadkar works half a week a week at the patient evaluation with the virus. “

23. Cristian Fracassi and Alessandro Romaioli

Executive director and engineer of Isinnova

When the SARS-CoV-2 razed Italy Fracassi and Romaioli found out that a hospital Brescia had respirators but was missing some essential valves to run them. The two executives of the private research institute of Rome They visited the medical center, studied the valves – which must be replaced after each use – and worked on prototypes on Isinnova 3-D printers, until they managed to create the pieces. The delivered free to hospital. “There were people whose lives were in danger, and we acted. Period ”, synthesized Fracassi.

24. Brett Crozier

Former ship commander U.S.S. Roosevelt

Captain Crozier, in charge of Roosevelt aircraft carrier, he feared for the lives of his 4,000 crewsince the COVID-19 was spreading at full speed among them. He wrote a letter asking his superiors to evacuate the staff, in which he described a very serious situation. He added: “We are not at war. There is no need for sailors to die. “. When the text was leaked to the press, Crozier was expelled of the Navy “not without first drawing the attention of the nation to the threat it posed to our troops, a reality that became reality on April 13 when a sailor of the ship died from the virusFortune recalled. His reinstatement is currently being studied.

25. Jack Dorsey

CEO of Twitter and Square

Dorsey debuted in philanthropy with the desire to contribute to alleviating the crisis of the new coronavirus: announced that it would allocate $ 1 billion in shares from your financial services and mobile payments company, Square —Which is equivalent to 28% of its assets– to a relief fund. Until now, you have been spending money so transparently that tweet the spreadsheet in which the process continues. As of mid-April, USD 5.2 million had been used from that fund. “Dorsey also thinks beyond the epidemic Fortune emphasized, “and reserved the money to support the girls’ education and universal basic income, which he calls “the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world.”

