Themobile gamesThey are a market that does not stop growing year after year. They are simple and accessible, they are often free, and the immense number of devices in circulation makes their potential customers number in the billions. Now have you ever wonderedWhat is the most popular mobile gameof all times? The one with the most downloads? Well, and as our colleagues from Xataka point out, the network ofBrain Appoffers an updated ranking withthe most downloaded Android games from Google Playof all times.

We are talking about current games like PUBG Mobile, massive proposals like Roblox or the fireproof Candy Crush that so many players catch with its colorful proposal. But none likeSubway Surfers, one of the first great successes of mobile games that was the most downloaded game of the past decade, and which continues to lead the ranking to this day. Nor do names like Clash of Clans or Temple Run, and their derived games, fail to date.

And, of course, Pokmon GO, the very popular Pokmon game for mobile phones that, despite the immense success it reaps around the world, does not enter the top 15 ofthe most downloaded Android games of all time. But since you are surely curious to know the classification that App Brain shows on its portal, here you have the list with Android gamesthat more downloads add up in the Google store:

Most downloaded Android games from Google Play

Subway Surfers – +1,000,000,000 downloads

Candy Crush Saga – +1,000,000,000 downloads

My Talking Tom – +500,000,000 downloads

Temple Run 2 – +500,000,000 downloads

Garena Free Fire: Wonderland – +500,000,000 downloads

Pou – +500,000,000 downloads

8 Ball Pool – +500,000,000 downloads

Clash of Clans – +500,000,000 downloads

Hill Climb Racing – +500,000,000 downloads

My Talking Angela – +500,000,000 downloads

Temple Run – +500,000,000 downloads

PUBG Mobile – +100,000,000 downloads

Ludo King – +100,000,000 downloads

Helix Jump – +100,000,000 downloads

Roblox – +100,000,000 downloads

Pokmon GO – +100,000,000 downloads

slither.io – +100,000,000 downloads

Clash Royale – +100,000,000 downloads

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang – +100,000,000 downloads

Sniper 3D – +100,000,000 downloads

