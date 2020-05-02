These are the 20 highest-paid actors for a movie

20. Tom Hanks received a figure of $ 40,000,000 for the movie Saving Private Ryan. The American film is from 1999 and was directed by Steven Spielberg. Tom portrayed Captain John H. Miller for which he received the Empire Award for Best Actor.

19. Leonardo DiCaprio received a figure of $ 40,000,000 for the movie Titanic. The American film is from 1997 and was directed by James Cameron. Leo portrayed Jack Dawson for which he received the MTV Movie Award for Best Male Performance and the Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Favorite Drama Actor.

18. Robert Downey Jr. received a figure of $ 40,000,000 for the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron. The American film is from 2015 and was directed by Joss Whedon. Robert portrayed Tony Stark a.k.a Iron Man.

17. Johnny Depp received a figure of $ 40,000,000 for the movie Alice In Wonderland. The American film is from 2010 and was directed by Tim Burton. Johnny portrayed the Mad Hatter for which he received the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor, the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor and the Rembrandt Award for Best Actor.

16. Cameron Diaz received a figure of $ 42,000,000 for the movie Bad Teacher. The American film is from 2011 and was directed by Jake Kasdan. Cameron portrayed Elizabeth Halsey for which she received the Teen Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Movie.

15. Robert Downey Jr. received a figure of $ 50,000,000 for the movie The Avengers. The American film is from 2012 and was directed by Joss Whedon. Robert portrayed Tony Stark a.k.a Iron Man for which he received the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor and the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Movie Superhero.

14. Johnny Depp received a figure of $ 55,000,000 for the movie Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. The American film is from 2011 and was directed by Rob Marshall. Johnny portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow for which he received the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor and the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor.

Leonardo DiCaprio received a figure of $ 59,000,000 for the movie Inception. The American film is from 2010 and was directed by Christopher Nolan. Leo played the master of the art of extraction, Dom Cobb.

12. Jack Nicholson received a figure of $ 60,000,000 for the movie Batman. The American film is from 1989 and was directed by Tim Burton. Jack played Jack Napier a.k.a. The guason.

11. Harrison Ford received a figure of $ 65,000,000 for the movie Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The American film is from 2008 and was directed by Steven Spielberg. Harrison played Indiana Jones.

10. Sandra Bullock received a figure of $ 70,000,000 + for the movie Gravity. The British-American film is from 2013 and was directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Sandra portrayed Dr. Ryan Stone for which she received the People’s Choice Award for Best Dramatic Movie Actress, the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actress and the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards for Best Action Actress.

9. Tom Hanks received a figure of $ 70,000,000 for the movie Forrest Gump. The American film is from 1995 and was directed by Robert Zemeckis. Tom portrayed Forrest Gump for which he received the Oscar for Best Actor, the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, the Actors Guild Award for Best Actor, the Annex: National Board of Review for Best Actor, the Funniest Actor In A Motion Picture (Leading Role), People’s Choice Award for Favorite Dramatic Actor, Kansas City Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actor, Dallas – Fort Worth Film Critics Association Award for Best Actor and Chicago Film Critics Association Award for Best Actor.

8. Tom Cruise received a figure of $ 70,000,000 for the movie Mission Impossible. The American film is from 1996 and was directed by Brian De Palma. Tom played Ethan Hunt.

7. Robert Downey Jr. received a figure of $ 75,000,000 for the movie Avengers: Infinity War. The American film is from 2018 and was directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo. Robert portrayed Tony Stark a.k.a Iron Man for which he received the Teen Choice Award for Best Actor in Action Adventure and the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Superhero.

6. Robert Downey Jr. received a figure of $ 75,000,000 for the movie Iron Man 3. The American film is from 2013 and was directed by Shane Black. Robert portrayed Tony Stark a.k.a Iron Man for which he received the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Butt Kicker and the Teen Choice Award for Best Actor in Action Adventure.

5. Bruce Willis received a figure of $ 100,000,000 for the movie The Sixth Sense. The American film is from 1999 and was directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Bruce portrayed Dr. Malcolm Crowe for which he received the Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Suspense Favorite Actor and the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Actor in a Drama.

4. Tom Cruise received a figure of $ 100,000,000 for the movie Mission: Impossible 2. The American film is from 2000 and was directed by John Woo. Tom portrayed Ethan Hunt for which he received the MTV Movie Award for Best Male Performance.

3. Tom Cruise received a figure of $ 100,000,000 for the movie War of The Worlds. The American film is from 2005 and was directed by Steven Spielberg. Tom played Ray Ferrier.

2. Will Smith received a figure of $ 100,000,000 for the movie Men In Black 3. The American film is from 2012 and was directed by Barry Sonnenfeld. Will played Agent J

1. Keanu Reeves received a figure of $ 156,000,000 for the movie The Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions. The American film is from 2003 and was directed by Sisters Wachowski. Keanu played Neo receiving the highest salary to this day.

