these are the 2 best options

These two smartphones are a very good option if you are looking for a high-end experience and do not want to pay too much.

Make no mistake, the normal thing is that there is not an abysmal difference between a high-end and its successor.

Are you looking for a high-end that has dropped in price? These two smartphones competed with the most powerful of last year and are now at a very tempting price. We tell you each and every one of its characteristics, which one do you prefer?

Samsung Galaxy S20

The Samsung smartphone has a glass body and a panel 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, QHD + resolution and 120 Hz. The Korean firm makes some of the best panels on the market, and this one is no exception.

Under its chassis is the Exynos 990 manufactured by the Korean firm, a powerful processor that also incorporates terminals such as the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra. As we have pointed out, it comes along with an amazing 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You will be able to squeeze it to the fullest and enjoy its raw power.

On the back of this Samsung Galaxy S20, a total of 3 cameras: we find a 12 megapixel main sensor, a telephoto 64 megapixels and a wide angle 12 megapixels. In the hole in its front, a 10 megapixel camera.

The Korean device also has a battery of 4,000 mAh Y 25W fast charge, plus wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. We do not forget the connectivity section. Besides of NFC, with which you can pay easily and transfer files quickly, it has 5G technology. If you live in a compatible city, you will be able to enjoy maximum speed.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Specifications Samsung Galaxy S20 Dimensions 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm,

164 grams 6.2-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display

120 Hz refresh rate Processor Samsung Exynos 990 RAM 8/12 GB LPDDR5 Operating system One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 Storage 128 GB UFS 3.0 expandable by micro SD up to 1 TB CamerasRear 12 MP (main) ƒ / 1.8, OIS. 12 MP (wide angle) ƒ / 2.2. 64 MP (telephoto) ƒ / 2.0, 3X optical hybrid zoom, 30X digital, OIS.

Frontal 10 MP ƒ / 2.2, 4000 mAh battery with 25W fast charge

Wireless charging

Wireless PowerShare Reverse Wireless Charging Others IP68 Protection, 5G, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speaker by AKG, Ultrasonic In-Screen Fingerprint Reader

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

The Xiaomi terminal arrives next to a screen 6.67-inch IPS and Full HD + resolution. It has an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate, one of the highest we have seen this year. The speed and smoothness of its panel will not leave you indifferent.

Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, one of the processors more powerful manufactured by the American company. We are talking about a chip capable of moving everything with ease. In addition, you will have the possibility to choose between versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM memory. The offer that interests us includes the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, the best of all.

On the back of this Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, a total of 4 cameras: incorporates one 108 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 13 megapixel, a macro 5 megapixels and a environmental sensor. On the other hand, in the hole in its front, a 20 megapixel camera.

We also find a battery that reaches 5,000 mAh and one 33W fast charge. This Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro also has NFC and 5G technology, it does not lack anything in the connectivity section.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Specifications Dimensions 165.1 x 76.4 x 9.33 mm

218 grams Screen 6.67 inch IPS

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

144Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 8 GB LPDDR5 Operating System MIUI 12 based on Android 10 Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 CamerasRear 108 MP with OIS + 13 MP Ultra wide angle + 5 MP macro

Frontal 20 MP5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge Others Side fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, infrared emitter, USB Type-C, 5G, 360 degree light sensor

So which one do I pick?

Both the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro are still a good option at the moment. As you have seen, one of the main differences is in the processor. While the Galaxy S20 incorporates one of the chips manufactured by Samsung, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro lives thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

We compared these two processors not long ago, reaching a more or less clear conclusion. If you want to squeeze the most demanding games and applications, Qualcomm’s processor is a notch above.

In any case, and as we have pointed out, we are facing two great devices with which you cannot fail.

