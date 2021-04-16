These are the 15 confirmed masks that will compete in ‘Mask Singer 2’

After the audience success of Mask Singer: Guess Who Sings, last year’s revelation program, Antena 3 rushed to confirm a second edition with new celebrities.

And if there are new known contestants, there are also new skins That they hide their identity, it is the most important part of talent. But this new season will be something different, because, in addition to the guests there, there will be 15 contestants, which will allow to see three different groups in the duels.

The Javis and José Mota will once again sit at the program table to resume their role as researchers, this time with Paz Vega, who, after win the first edition under the identity of Catrina, takes the place of Malú to find out who is hiding under the masks. And they will also receive the visit of some invited researchers like Chenoa.

The program, which will be presented again by Arturo Valls, is already warming up and viewers can now start placing their bets, as Mask Singer has already confirmed the skins that will be part of the second season:

1. Kitten

Kitten It is the first mask they have shown, and at first glance their clothing stands out, as it wears a chulapa suit in honor of Madrid. “The cat is purely from Madrid, but we have two more representative ones from Spanish regions that we will show soon,” explains Carmen Ferreiro, Atresmedia’s entertainment director.

2. Banana

The most tropical mask comes to #MaskSinger! We introduce you to PLÁTANO! 🍌 It lands in the second edition making it very clear that silver is not because it shines like gold 🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/HyJzO0uUjv – Mask Singer (@ MaskSingerA3) March 10, 2021

Something similar happens with Banana, which is related to Canary Islands. Could this regional wink serve as a clue to know the identity of who is hiding inside?

3. Crocodile

Alligator is another of the costumes that will perform in the second season. Put aside its particular green tone to wear a golden color and gold necklaces that give it a very urban style. Will a famous rapper go inside?

4. Flamenco

FLAMENCO is already part of the second edition of #MaskSinger! 🦩 Was it difficult for you to guess which mask it was? He says he really wants to go out on stage now 🥳 pic.twitter.com/27VVx8iap9 – Mask Singer (@ MaskSingerA3) March 26, 2021

Pink is the color that identifies Flemish, which is a mix of this slim bird and a ballet dancer. Flamenco, ballet … Could this mix of dance styles mislead the audience?

5. Egg

EGG joins the #MaskSinger 2nd issue family! 🥚 Are you ready to be real investigators and guess what celebrity is under the mask? 🥳 pic.twitter.com/UFayuCvMwh – Mask Singer (@ MaskSingerA3) March 28, 2021

Regardless of how round your head may be, Egg she shows off a fine figure that she covers with a very country outfit. Will a cooking lover hide inside?

6. Butterfly

Butterfly is the fifth confirmed mask. Her body is lilac in color and full of diamonds, but from her figure it might seem that only a female contestant could hide inside. Will it be like this or will Mask Singer go back to cheating as well as he tastes?

7. Little Monster

The same ‘race’ repeats in this second edition, because after the participation of Monster, it is now its friend Little monster the one that is encouraged to participate in Mask Singer. Is it related to Fernando Tejero, who was in the Monster costume?

8. Angel

ANGEL is now confirmed for the second issue of #MaskSinger! 👼🏽 The most peaceful mask really wants to make you fly with its performances and hopes to reach the final 😇 pic.twitter.com/juGzSpvXRz – Mask Singer (@ MaskSingerA3) April 4, 2021

“The most peaceful mask” and sacred of all. Angel joins the participants of Mask Singer 2 and promises to “blow up his performances.”

9. Cactus

CACTUS will also be in the second edition of #MaskSinger! 🌵 He hopes not to hurt other masks with his thorns, but he has told us that he will give everything to reach the final 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vnmleMLa7m – Mask Singer (@ MaskSingerA3) April 6, 2021

“He hopes he won’t hurt other masks with his spines, but he hasn’t said he’s going to give it his all.” This is how Mask Singer describes Cactus, a costume with a toupee and a cape in the purest Elvis Presley style.

10. Dog

The rockiest mask has arrived at #MaskSinger! 🐶 PERRO wants you to see how he unfolds on stage, are you ready to enjoy his performance? 🐾 pic.twitter.com/E0xbUv1FvG – Mask Singer (@ MaskSingerA3) April 9, 2021

Rock runs through his veins, because with his extreme look and his green crest, Dog it looks like the most sugary mask.

11. Hedgehog

Will it come from Japan or is it just that it has enviable agility and stealth? It is unknown if this will be a clue, but Sea urchin He comes dressed as a samurai ready to defeat his rivals with his performances.

12. Frog

We have a new addition! RANA is now officially a contestant on the second edition of #MaskSinger, welcome! 🐸 Do you want to meet her and see her performances? 🥳 pic.twitter.com/cUh7s9xef5 – Mask Singer (@ MaskSingerA3) April 13, 2021

Frog is the twelfth contestant on Mask Singer 2, a mask that could bring a fairy tale surprise … Will a prince hide inside?

13. Menina

If there is something more patriotic than the Madrilenian Chulapa Gatita, it could be Menina. The mythical lady from Velázquez’s homonymous painting comes to put the artistic touch on Mask Singer 2.

14. Medusa

They probably don’t want to be touched, because jellyfish He arrives to chop them all with such power Mask Singer 2.

15. Dragon

Although she is a common villain in the movies, Dragon He promises to behave well and use his fire only for his performances.