these are the 12 contestants

This Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video announced its first Celebrity Bake Off contestants, the pastry program that will be presented by Paula Vázquez and Brays Efe. Esperanza Aguirre and I am a pringada were the first confirmed names.

But now, it seems that this culinary talent from the payment platform already has all the casting closed, and already its 12 applicants are known to be the best pastry chef.

The influencer Paula Gonu, Joan Capdevila, former soccer player of the Spanish National Team, and Iturralde González, former First Division referee, are three of the celebrities who will face this challenge, as FormulaTV has exclusively reported.

However, El Televisero has shown the rest of the participants, with names as powerful as the triumphs Chenoa Y Soraya Arnelas, actors Pablo rivero (Tell me) and Adriana Torrebejano (Elite corps), the model Andres Velencoso, the comedian Yolanda ramos and the pianist James rhodes.