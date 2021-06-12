These are the 10 most watched Netflix movies so far

These are the 10 most viewed Netflix movies this week | Pixabay

This time we will let you know the 10 films of Netflix that everyone talks about and that you should undoubtedly see, as they are among the most viewed during this week and of course what is going on in 2021, since we are in the middle of finishing it.

As you may notice, or because you did not know it yet, Netflix has incorporated a new functionality to its catalog for a few days.

It may interest you: Amazon Prime and Disney + premieres for this weekend

And it is something that thousands of users had asked for: the platform now lets you see the “top 10” of both series and movies in each country.

In this ranking Some of the best Netflix productions of recent years have been creeping in for months.

So this time we will let you know the first 10 today so that you have them on hand and enjoy them during this weekend.

It should be noted that some of them, such as “El Hoyo” (Spanish) have caused a real earthquake even in the United States, a country little given to seeing foreign productions.

1

Home

The Spanish film starring Javier Gutierrez and Mario Casas is one of the best intrigues of recent years and this weekend has been seen by thousands of people.

So many that it is already the most viewed on the payment platform in the last week.

two

The hole

The film, also Spanish, which is causing an entire earthquake in the United States and whose ending leaves no one indifferent.

3

The mark of the devil

First fucking movie to make it into this ranking and, like all of its kind, it is not suitable for all audiences.

4

The sommelier

A young man is torn between his dream of becoming a sommelier and his father’s expectations that he take over the family steakhouse business.

5

The decline

Another French. After an accident at a training ground, a group of preppers are trapped and divided in a fight for their lives.

6

The spy who dumped me

Mila Kunis stars in this spy movie.

7

Miracle in cell 7

A man with an intellectual disability is unjustly imprisoned for the death of a girl.

8

Virus

A thriller from 2013 that has been made current by the coronavirus.

9

Confidential Spenser

Spenser, a former cop and ex-con, teams up with Hawk, an aspiring wrestler.

10

6 in the shade

Ryan Reynolds stars in this film of drugs, dictators and millionaires.