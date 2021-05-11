These are the 10 most requested destinations to fly this summer

The Papagayo beach of Lanzarote (Canary Islands). (Photo: Zu Sanchez Photography via Getty Images)

The state of alarm has ended and beyond the curfew and other restrictions, the main novelty is that the perimeter closures are over — with few exceptions. This situation, in the middle of May and with the thermometer starting to rise, makes many Spaniards start planning their vacations or some getaway outside their province or autonomous community.

This year, for the first time, the ranking of destinations with the most booked flights published by the online travel company eDreams is entirely national. And it shows that there is a lot of desire for the beach. In fact, the Balearic Islands are the favorite destination for Spaniards, to which you currently have to travel with a prior PCR.

Menorca, Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca lead the top 10 destinations, which closes the Galician city of Santiago de Compostela, which celebrates this 2021 Xacobeo year.

This is the complete ranking:

1. Minorca two. Ibiza 3. Palma de Mallorca Four. Tenerife 5. Gran canaria 6. Lanzarote 7. Malaga 8. Seville 9. Fuerteventura 10. Santiago de Compostela

Travel cheaper than before the pandemic

In addition, as the company points out, the average price of airline tickets has fallen to practically half that of before the pandemic. In 2020 it stood at 240 euros, in 2019 it was 280 euros and in 2021, the average cost is 150 euros per ticket. This price will also be maintained during the months of September and October, where the average stands at 155 euros.

For international destinations, Spaniards have waited to book last summer —in September or October— when cities like Rome or Paris slip into the ranking, but they continue to lead national destinations. In this sense, the top published by eDreams also points out that Spaniards prefer getaways for this summer, especially …

