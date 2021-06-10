These are the 10 most popular campsites in Spain

One of the pods and the pool at the Tasartico campsite (Las Palmas). (Photo: Pitchup)

The holidays are approaching and one of the most requested options this summer is camping. Whether in a tent, in the new cabins known as gampling or in a motorhome, the Spanish are clear that this is going to be the most desired this year.

The request for accommodation of this type has grown by 982% compared to 2020, where there was already, according to the Spanish Campings Federation, an increase in demand, especially in motorhomes.

The difficulties to leave Spain – and also to enter in the case of foreign tourists – make many move through the national territory. Although this does not mean that there is a lack of supply, according to the Spanish Federation of Campsites, there are more than 1,000 campsites in Spain, most of them in peninsular territory.

The offer within Spain, like all its autonomous communities, is very varied: there are those on the coast, inland, with a swimming pool or with entertainment for families. These are the 10 most popular, according to data from the Pitchup outdoor booking page:

1. Camping La Bella Vista (Manilva, Málaga)

Located in the Alcorrín area, in the town of Manilva, on the Costa del Sol, this campsite allows you to enjoy the beach with all the comforts. With pitches for caravans, motorhomes and tents, this accommodation has several common areas such as two bars, a swimming pool, a shop, Wi-Fi and a restaurant with a terrace.

In addition, this open-air accommodation is located near Castillo beach and just 10 minutes walk along the promenade of the well-known Puerto de La Duquesa. The property also organizes hiking trails, diving tours, sailing, fishing, paragliding or horseback riding in the area.

2. Camping Igueldo (San Sebast …

