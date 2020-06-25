Nowadays, build a successful brand It goes beyond generating sales or gaining market share, it is key to build a base of loyal followers, but for this it is necessary for consumers to love their brands to add to their ranks.

But, the reality is that winning people’s trust and affection is one of the qualities that very few firms can afford to boast and enjoy.

However, those that do, add a lot of value. In fact, its relevance is of such a degree that the 80 percent of the total value of a company resides in the good management of its assets and intangible resources, according to Corporate Excellence – Center for Reputation Leadership.

In this sense, becoming a loved brand is essential to gain relevance and have clients that really add value to the business objectives of organizations.

The above takes on greater weight in a context as complicated as the one we have been experiencing for some months, because if it is difficult to build brand love in good times, in a recession, every penny counts and it really makes a difference that consumers spend their money with you instead of somewhere else. One as big as surviving or dying.

However, despite the complex environment, there are firms that have succeeded. In this regard, Talkwalker set out to analyze what really matters when it comes to positioning and keeping a brand alive in times like today and, as a result, presented a report that lists the 10 most loved brands in Latin America:

Four Seasons

One of the largest hotel chains globally and that has a great brand positioning but, as we all know, tourism and tourism are among the most affected sectors. Despite this, his publications on social networks focused on highlighting dreams and experiences have earned him to generate positive engagement, which helps to strengthen his awareness. Additionally, Four Seasons has remained one of the Top 100 Companies to Work For, according to Fortune.

Model

It is one of the most beloved beer brands, not only in Latin America but globally, this because they have done a great job of marketing and communication, which has resulted in connecting with their consumers. According to the report, one of the keys to its success lies in the fact that its content is supported by the causes of corporate social responsibility of the brand, which in turn connect with those of its consumers. A position that is not only discursive, but is part of its brand DNA, an example of this is the Grupo Modelo Foundation, which works on various Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

The real

The brand of French origin is undoubtedly one of the great players worldwide in the beauty and personal care industry, but, more than selling products, its communication also projects the message of guaranteeing the satisfaction and experience of its customers. For specialists, this consistency has brought them a loyal and promoting base. Despite being a giant with more than 100 years in the market, the brand has managed to adapt its marketing strategy to the digital world and on time to the influencer marketing.

Raven

The José Cuervo house is a Mexican company with more than 200 years of existence that is distinguished for being one of the main tequila producers in the world. But, in addition to his main brand vocation through tequila, Cuervo has managed to win the hearts of Latinos for their corporate social responsibility; both at a social level and its commitment to the environment, they have established themselves as a fundamental part of its image and communication.

According to the Talkwalker report, which considers 11 different factors such as Corporate Social Responsibility, Sponsorship, Nostalgia, Employees as ambassadors (Employee Advocacy) and Customer Experience, among others, The Top 10 of the most loved brands in Latin America are completed by: Samsung, Marinela, Lego, Revlon, Bimbo, Nestlé.

