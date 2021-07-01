These are the 10 most common boy and girl names in Mexico

Santiago and Sofía left Juan and María behind as the most popular names for boys and girls in Mexico.

Since 1900, the National Population Registry has kept a file of the most common names among Mexicans. Inheritance of a colonization process, the vast majority of them refer to religious or cult figures, and are easily identifiable by gender; however, the most popular names have changed radically over the years.

According to Julio A. Santaella, president of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the 10 most common names for men in Mexico are the following:

Santiago

Matthew

Sebastian

Leonardo

Matias

Emiliano

Diego

Daniel

Miguel Angel

Alexander

For women, the most common new names are:

Sofia

Valentina

Regina

Maria Jose

Ximena

Camila

Maria Fernanda

Valeria

Victory

Renata

These lists are from 2019As there is still no data available for last year – the pandemic delayed recording these curiosities slightly.

A record of more than a century

The record cut from the early 20th century to the first decade of the 21st century. From 1900 to 2015, the most common names in Mexico were classified by gender, according to how frequent they were in each state of the Republic. In this period, for example, the states of Nayarit, Colima, Jalisco, Zacatecas and Michoacán preferred ‘José’ for males.

In contrast, the north of the country was dominated by ‘Jesus‘, while the southeast saw an inevitable invasion of’Juanes‘. ‘Miguel Angel‘was the favorite of the Yucatan Peninsula —without all of them being artists—, and a considerable amount of’Jose Luises‘starred the men of Tamaulipas. In Mexico City too.

In 2015, the ‘Lupitas’ were in almost the the entire national territory. Finally, they say that Mexico is not a Catholic country, but a Guadalupano, a devotion that manifested itself in two different ways: as ‘María Guadalupe’, ‘Guadalupe’ or simply ‘María’, for those who did not want to wasting extra ink on the birth certificate.

For the rest, only in Baja California Sur and Quintana Roo did the ‘María Fernandas’ stand out, as if They will protect the country in its two maritime extremes. This is how the most common names have been distributed in Mexico in the last 121 years.

