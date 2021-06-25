These are the 10 healthiest extra virgin olive oils

Bottles of olive oil in the supermarket. (Photo: JackF via . / iStockphoto)

Extra virgin olive oil is a reference food in the Mediterranean diet. In fact, it is considered the healthiest oil of all the existing variants since it has monounsaturated fatty acids and vitamin E.

However, within this label not all oils are the same. Although all must have an acidity equal to or less than 0.8% to be classified as extra virgin, the number of phenols influences how healthy the oil is considered.

This component helps regulate the popularly known as “bad cholesterol” and protects vascular and bone health. The European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) recommends the consumption of 20 grams of olive oil with a phenolic content of at least 250 ppm (parts per million).

Among those offered in the market, there are those that far exceed these criteria and that have been collected by the EVOOLEUM Guide in a ranking of the 10 healthiest olive oils in the world.

The top 10 is led by the Italian Di Molfetta Frantoiani Intenso, but in the rest of the ranking we find three Spanish names, one of them in the top 3. Some of them can even be bought in the supermarket.

The rest of the list is completed by six Italian oils and one from Croatia. This is the final top of the healthiest oils in the world:

1. Natyoure Biologico, Frantoio Oleario Mossa Domenica, with 1,170 ppm (Italy) two. Don Gioacchino, Azienda Agricola Sabino Leone, with 918 ppm (Italy) 3. Parqueoliva Serie Oro, Almazaras de la Subbética, SLU, with 842 ppm (Spain) Four. Di Molfetta Frantoiani Intenso, Di Molfetta Pantaleo & C., Snc, with 744 ppm (Italy) 5. Schinosa La Coratina, Aziende Agricole Di Martino Sas, with 703 ppm (Italy) 6. Trefórt, Paolo Bonomelli Boutique Olive Farm, with 691 ppm (Italy) 7. Monte Rosso Grand Selection, Monte Rosso doo, with 677 ppm (C …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.