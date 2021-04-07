These are the 10 happiest countries in the world | Life

The World Report on Happiness produced by the United Nations is released every year to show us which are the most abundant countries on the planet. After a year marked by the pandemic, what are the happiest countries in the world in 2021?

The happiness is defined as a positive state of mind, although it is a self-perceived fact due to its subjective nature. Although it seems a complicated concept to be quantified, the truth is that the United Nations publishes its World Happiness Report every year. First published in 2012, this happiness report uses metrics such as social support, personal and civil liberties, life expectancy, per capita income, and levels of corruption.

After conducting a complete survey of the citizens of each member state, the document sets out the conclusions, but during these months of the pandemic, special criteria have been introduced that allude to it. Thus, ehe 2021 report looks at people’s emotional responses to the pandemic of ongoing coronavirus, how governments dealt with it and how trust in leaders has been related to the levels of happiness of the population.

A positive fact that is extracted from the report is that the world he remained largely optimistic about the future.

The top ten positions remain practically unchanged compared to previous years, with a preponderance of the Nordic countries, all of them present in the classification. Some of the biggest increases occurred in East and South Asian countries, due to early and effective invention by their governments, cushioning the impact of the pandemic on people.

One of the biggest jumps was that of Croatia, from 61st on the list in 2020 to 23rd in the latest rankings. This is partly attributed to the fact that Croats continued to work largely unhindered, without substantial drops in unemployment. On the other hand, some of the unhappiest countries have been Zimbabwe, Tanzania, India and Jordan among the most unhappy in the past year.

And in the top ten positions, the winners are …

10. Austria

Austria It is a high-income nation with good social services, and Austrians place more importance on lifestyle and the freedom to enjoy it, from the abundance of outdoor spaces to the cultivation of its terroir.

9. New Zealand

New Zealand stands out for its high quality of life and for achieving work-life balance. Last year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also been praised for her handling of the pandemic.

8. Norway

Norway last claimed the top spot in the standings in 2017 and since then they have been progressively slipping a bit further down the standings. Account cith one of the best social security systems in the world and a thriving economy based on the responsible management of its natural resources. Its exceptional beauty, landscape or quality of life stand out.

7. Germany

Germany has moved up 10 places in one year to get back into the rankings, thanks to factors such as greater financial security and family stability as key reasons. Their leaders also have the support of the population regarding the management of the pandemic, as the report highlights.

6. Sweden

Often regarded as the example of what the Scandinavian welfare model can do, Sweden is still one of the best places in the world to live, work and raise a family thanks to a respected education system and world-leading practices that include generous parental leave and free childcare.

5. Holland

A number of reports in the last decade, including one from Unicef, the Netherlands Statistical Office, and the World Health Organization (WHO), have consistently shown high life satisfaction among Dutch teenagers.

4. Switzerland

The Swiss government system it offers citizens regular referendums and therefore has a high degree of satisfaction and a degree of democratic participation.

3. Denmark

With lifestyle choices like “hygge”, now internationally recognized, the Danish way of life has long been coveted around the world. Respect and care for the environment, the use of means of transport such as bicycles, the high remuneration of employment or the conciliation between work and personal life makes this country one of the best in which to live. They are also happy about their excellent social security system.

2. Iceland

In a frigid, small and beautiful country where active volcanoes can erupt at any moment, its population of 350,000 knows how to act in difficult times. It did so in the wake of the 2007 financial collapse that plunged the country into a crisis. Icelanders are hardy and friendly people, with a high quality of life and great public services for their citizens.

1. Finland

Crowned the happiest country in the world for the fourth year in a row, Finland seems to have discovered the secret to being happy. The factors are diverse: the effectiveness of a brilliant educational system, the high income, its culture of self-care of saunas and the extensive outdoor activities. This year, above all, confidence in the government seems to have played an important role. The report’s authors noted that Finland “ranked very high in mutual trust measures that have helped protect lives and livelihoods during the pandemic.”

