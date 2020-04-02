This Thursday, the number of cases confirmed by the new Covid-19 coronavirus exceeded one million, while the number of deaths is 51,485.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the number of infections due to the new Covid-19 coronavirus in the world has already exceeded one million to be in 1 million 7 thousand 977.

While deaths on the planet already add up 51 thousand 485 at the court this Thursday.

The countries with the most infections:

United States: 238 thousand 820

Italy: 115 thousand 242

Spain: 112 thousand 65

Germany: 84 thousand 788

China: 82 thousand 432

France: 59 thousand 929

Iran: 50 thousand 468

United Kingdom: 34,167

Switzerland: 18 thousand 827

Turkey: 18 thousand 135

Countries with the most deaths:

Italy: 13 thousand 915

Spain: 10 thousand 348

France: 5 thousand 387

China: 3 thousand 199 (Hubei)

Iran: 3,160

United Kingdom: 2 thousand 921

United States: Mil 397 (New York City)

Holland: thousand 339

Germany: one thousand 107

Belgium: 11 thousand