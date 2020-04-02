This Thursday, the number of cases confirmed by the new Covid-19 coronavirus exceeded one million, while the number of deaths is 51,485.
According to the Johns Hopkins University, the number of infections due to the new Covid-19 coronavirus in the world has already exceeded one million to be in 1 million 7 thousand 977.
While deaths on the planet already add up 51 thousand 485 at the court this Thursday.
The countries with the most infections:
United States: 238 thousand 820
Italy: 115 thousand 242
Spain: 112 thousand 65
Germany: 84 thousand 788
China: 82 thousand 432
France: 59 thousand 929
Iran: 50 thousand 468
United Kingdom: 34,167
Switzerland: 18 thousand 827
Turkey: 18 thousand 135
Countries with the most deaths:
Italy: 13 thousand 915
Spain: 10 thousand 348
France: 5 thousand 387
China: 3 thousand 199 (Hubei)
Iran: 3,160
United Kingdom: 2 thousand 921
United States: Mil 397 (New York City)
Holland: thousand 339
Germany: one thousand 107
Belgium: 11 thousand