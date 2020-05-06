New York subway closes for deep disinfection 2:57

. – Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US, on Wednesday, presented “10 clear truths” about the covid-19 while speaking at a hearing of the House Appropriations Committee about the response to the pandemic.

“In my 30 years in global public health, I have never seen anything like this. It’s scary It is unprecedented, ”said Frieden, who now serves as CEO of Resolve to Save Lives.

Here are the 10 truths:

“The situation is very bad” in New York City, Frieden said. “Even now, with deaths declining substantially, there are twice as many covid deaths in New York City than on a typical day from all other causes combined.”

As bad as it was, it is “only the beginning”.

The data They are a “very powerful weapon against this virus,” and their use to monitor trends can help stop groups before they become outbreaks, and help prevent outbreaks from becoming epidemics.

After flattening the curve, we need to “encapsulate the virus”Frieden said.

We must strike a balance between restarting our economy and letting the virus run rampant.

“We must protect health workers and other essential personnel, or the front-line heroes of this war, ”Frieden said.

We must protect most vulnerable people.

Governments and private companies must work together and carry out “continuous and massive investments for testing and distribute a vaccine as soon as possible. ”

We must not neglect health problems not related to covid.

Preparation is paramount. “Never moreFrieden said. “There are bound to be future outbreaks. It is not inevitable that we continue to be so poorly prepared. ”

